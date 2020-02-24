World Series 2020 betting odds: Betts boosts Dodgers odds

MLB spring training is finally upon us and it won’t be long until the first pitch of the 2020 MLB regular season is thrown. With that being said, sportsbooks have been updating the odds for the next World Series champion since before the calendar flipped to the new year, so let’s take a look at the current favorites and underdogs for the 2020 World Series.

After their key off-season addition in ace pitcher Gerrit Cole, the New York Yankees are the oddsmakers’ favorites to win it all this year with odds of +350, according to the popular online sportsbook Bet365. They are closely followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers at +400, who, of course, have recently added star right fielder Mookie Betts to their lineup.

The Houston Astros, despite playing this season under major controversy, sit next +600. A pair of NL East rivals round out the Top 5 as the Atlanta Braves come in at +1,200 and the defending-champion Washington Nationals sit at +1,400.

Odds to win 2020 World Series

Team Odds to win 2020 World Series New York Yankees +350 Los Angeles Dodgers +400 Houston Astros +600 Atlanta Braves +1,200 Washington Nationals +1,400 Minnesota Twins +1,400 St. Louis Cardinals +1,600 Philadelphia Phillies +1,800 Tampa Bay Rays +1,800 New York Mets +2,000 Milwaukee Brewers +2,200 Boston Red Sox +2,500 Chicago Cubs +2,500 Cleveland Indians +2,500 Cincinnati Reds +3,000 Oakland Athletics +3,000 Chicago White Sox +3,300 Los Angeles Angels +3,300 Arizona Diamondbacks +4,000 San Diego Padres +4,000 Texas Rangers +6,600 Toronto Blue Jays +6,600 Colorado Rockies +15,000 San Francisco Giants +25,000 Pittsburgh Pirates +25,000 Seattle Mariners +30,000 Detroit Tigers +100,000 Baltimore Orioles +100,000 Miami Marlins +100,000 Kansas City Royals +100,000

Odds subject to change at any time.

Understanding World Series futures odds

Sportsbooks will post odds for the World Series as early as the day after the end of the previous MLB postseason. These odds are constantly adjusted throughout the offseason as players get hurt or are suspended or traded. Once the season begins in late March, title odds will change as often as daily as teams win and lose games and as players get hurt or suspended. Sportsbooks will also adjust the MLB futures odds based on handle and liability to certain teams.

World Series futures odds will usually look like this:

New York Yankees +350

This means that on a $100 bet, you’ll stand to profit $350 if the Yankees win the World Series. If it’s close to the end of the regular season or during the playoffs and if there is a very dominant team, you might see that a team is has a minus sign (-) ahead of its odds.

Boston Red Sox -120

This means that you would need to bet $120 to win $100 on a Red Sox championship.

Above we have posted the American odds for MLB futures. However, these are easy to convert to decimal odds or fractional odds with our odds converter tool.

How to bet on MLB futures odds

There are a few different ways to bet on professional baseball futures odds. One way is by selecting the winner of the World Series. You’re able to do this from basically after the final out of the previous year’s World Series all the way through the next year’s playoffs.

There are many other baseball futures markets to dive into as well, such as odds to win the National League and American League pennants, odds to win each division within both the NL and AL, and by taking the Over or Under on a team’s total wins for the season. Some sportsbooks will also offer markets on player awards such as the MVP, Cy Young, and Rookie of the Year.