World Series 2017: Yasiel Puig's transformation into a championship player

LOS ANGELES – The old, roundish man in the blue jacket stood away from the commotion, his hands in his pockets, his head tilted as though curious. He was waiting for something. Maybe someone. Meantime, Tommy Lasorda posed for pictures and held short conversations. Used to be, he’d punctuate these exchanges by jabbing two bent fingers at about throat level, but not anymore. He kept his hands in his pockets, his head rolled to the side, his eyes following one man from across the room.

In the preceding hours, Yasiel Puig had become what some might call a championship player. As in, “But can you win a championship with him?”, the emphasis on championship, as though that sort of thing is saved for only the very special ones, or at the very least the dependable ones, the ones you knew for sure would show up. There would be 24 others also drenched in the spirits of the night, having won the franchise’s first National League pennant since before a good many of them had been born. Lasorda waited for Puig.

Puig was going to the World Series – as a Los Angeles Dodger, no less – after batting .414 over eight games and reaching base in more than half his plate appearances. He’d walked six times and struck out but three. Between the bat licks and bat flips, between the happy feet that’d overtake him on the inside fastballs, between the singles he’d pimp and the baserunners he’d casually dare, or maybe because of all that, Yasiel Puig had been one of the best players on the field when the games had been reduced to win or lose.

“Hey,” Lasorda was saying, “we owe the fans a championship team. They come out here year after year after year … ”

“Hey,” he was saying, “playing against the Reds was no picnic, you know?”

And always his eyes searched the room.