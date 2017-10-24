World Series 2017: This intangible could be X-factor for Dodgers, Astros

LOS ANGELES – Well, so, yeah, the bullpen.

The Houston Astros have gotten this far, so they’ve managed to work around it, survive it, duct tape it up and get on to the next day. Doesn’t make it any less inconvenient, that to be dragging a 5.03 postseason ERA from their relievers into, all things considered, the biggest baseball games in their history. They do, generally, believe in the men, however, and the pitchers they’ve been and can be again, so, yeah, open the door and let ‘em fly.

Hell, nobody might’ve even noticed were they not being held up against the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose bullpen went from good to unhittable over a couple weeks. That’s a lie. But, still, in the hours before the first pitch of the first game of this World Series, if one were searching for the difference between Dodgers in 7 and Astros in 7, one would be left with a shut-down, paint-by-numbers bullpen and a here-comes-the-big-one, hold-on-for-your-life bullpen.

You know, so far.

The next pitch. Sometimes, especially after a few bad ones, it’s what gets them on a plane, into a new town, into a whole new mess to clean up. Even if they really believed in the last one, loved it, wouldn’t have delivered it any other way, sometimes all that’s left then is the next pitch too. A few uneven innings, even in October, wouldn’t change that, even if a good part of the summer was spent the same way, when getting from the starting pitcher to the handshake line was an exercise in patience and faith and willpower.

Houston Astros relief pitcher Ken Giles throws during the ninth inning of Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Houston. (AP)