World Rugby fears uphill battle in appeal over Owen Farrell red card

Owen Farrell has had a turbulent week after this yellow card was turned red, then back to yellow, and is now the subject of a fresh appeal - Getty Images/David Rogers

World Rugby could face an uphill battle to overturn the decision to clear England captain Owen Farrell after his red card against Wales, Telegraph Sport understands.

The governing body’s concerns centre on proving there is enough conclusive evidence to overturn the independent disciplinary panel’s opinion that Farrell was entitled to mitigation.

The panel believe Jamie George’s earlier contact with Wales’ Taine Basham created a “sudden and significant” change of direction from Basham before Farrell’s tackle last week at Twickenham. They used that mitigation to reduce Farrell’s red card to yellow, leaving him free to play.

Six Nations Rugby have confirmed that Farrell’s hearing will take place on Tuesday.

The hearing, which will happen via video conference, will be chaired by Nigel Hampton (New Zealand), joined by Shao-ing Wang (Singapore) and Donal Courtney (Ireland).

Nigel Owens, the respected former referee, believes rugby “is in big trouble” if tackles such as Farrell’s on Basham are not punished with red cards.

Writing in his column for WalesOnline, Owens insisted Farrell “is a great player who I have a huge amount of respect for”, before highlighting Farrell’s history “of making this kind of tackle”.

Owens felt there was not enough mitigation from George’s earlier contact with Basham for a red card to be reduced.

“I don’t think there was any late change from Basham which Farrell could not adjust to, he was the only player contributing to the action of the tackle. And when a player’s action is always illegal, then mitigation plays no part in the process,” Owens said.

Farrell was originally yellow carded for the tackle - Getty Images/Warren Little

“The key thing about mitigation here is that Farrell’s actions were always illegal. No matter what happened, he was always leading with the shoulder and not making an attempt to wrap for a legal tackle – so mitigation does not and should not play a part in the decision.

“So, there is no mitigation for me, and there is certainly not enough to mitigate down from a red card, as it is foul play, there is a high degree of danger and there is an act of illegalness which is leading with the shoulder.

“That meets everything that the referee would be looking for to award a red card, and the general rugby public would all be expecting to see a red given for that.”

Owens added he would have given a straight red on the field rather than referring the incident to the bunker, stressing that he hoped referees would not always pass on incidents to the bunker rather than giving red cards on the field.

He concluded: “Quite simply, if we don’t deal with actions like this as a red card offence, then the game is going to be in big trouble moving forward.”

Courtney Lawes addressed the criticism surrounding Farrell this week, and said his contributions towards the England side would eventually be recognised.

Lawes will captain the side instead of Farrell in Dublin, as England seek to end Ireland’s run of 15 consecutive wins at home.

“If it wasn’t [Farrell] in this situation then there probably wouldn’t have been as much uproar,” Lawes said. “I don’t know exactly where that comes from. He’s one of the best players of our generation by a long shot.

“He’s maybe the best 10 ever for England and he proves it time and time again, however many caps he’s on and will continue to get. He’s just going to continue to push on with his legacy. When all the dust settles I think everyone will see that he’s deserving of every cap he’s got. There’s a lot of people out there that just want to bring you down.”

New Zealand fly-half Richie Mo’unga expressed his frustration with the outcome of Farrell’s disciplinary action.

Mo’unga, referencing the five-match ban given to Tonga’s George Moala this week for a tip tackle despite Moala’s previously clean disciplinary record, suggested there is a double standard between punishments handed out to ‘Tier One’ players compared to ‘Tier Two’ sides.

Speaking to Radio New Zealand, Mo’unga said: “The Farrell incident. Someone who has history and who has been banned earlier this year, for them to turn around and say he’s got a zero-week ban, it’s a slap in the face.

“There are boys in this [All Blacks] camp who feel for [Moala] deeply and a lot of Pacific Island boys in the camp who are pretty gutted about that scenario and the way it’s unfolded. It seems there’s a double standard going on, especially with the Tier-Two teams and the Pacific Island nations around how they get judged or how they get treated.

“You look at someone like Farrell – and I’m not having a go at him personally, he’s a good man, and I adore his skillset and the way he plays footy – but the different way that he and Moala have been judged is shocking.”

Ronan O’Gara, head coach of European champions La Rochelle, also addressed the fallout from the decision to clear Farrell while speaking to Off The Ball, highlighting the mental effects of the last few days on Farrell.

'No one has been put through the grind like this.'



'When I played the game, people used to stamp on people's heads.'



“No one has been put through the grind like this, even when there have been malicious acts of foul play,” O’Gara said.

“The game is getting safer, there are cameras everywhere. I was listening to people talking about ‘I don’t want my son to play if that’s the way the game is going’, but when I played the game people used to stamp on each other’s heads. That wasn’t a rarity.

“Player welfare is of the utmost importance in the game, you have to respect that. There is no place in the game for headshots. I think the progression around concussion has been so positive.

“I suppose that everyone expected Owen to miss a game or two but move on, but now this is back in the melting pot and it mentally must be very difficult for the player.

“Mental welfare has to be taken into account too, it cannot be easy. It could have been avoided. He gets a little suspension and everyone else moves on.”

