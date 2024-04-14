World Rowing Cup 2024: Helen Glover among medallists on final day

Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Samantha Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten celebrate winning gold [Getty Images]

Double Olympic champion Helen Glover was part of the women's four that won gold for Great Britain at the World Rowing Cup in Italy.

Glover, Esme Booth, Samantha Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten took the title as another GB team - Heidi Long, Rowan Mckellar, Holly Dunford and Emily Ford - claimed silver at Lake Varese.

Britain won four golds on the final day to finish top of the medal table with five golds and four silvers.

Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Tom George triumphed in the men's pairs, while Emily Craig and Imogen Grant took gold in the lightweight women's double sculls.

The men's eight - Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Jacob Dawson, Charlie Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin and Tom Ford - claimed Britain's final gold.

Olivia Bates won the lightweight women's single sculls on Saturday.

GB took silver in the men's quadruple sculls, the men's four and the women's eight, while George Bourne finished fourth in the men's single sculls.

Glover, who won gold in the women's pairs at London 2012 and Rio 2016, is aiming to compete at the Paris Olympics this summer after coming out of retirement for a second time.