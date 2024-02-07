The world reacts to news of Nick Saban joining ESPN

Former Alabama football head coach announced his retirement just under a month ago. Now, it has been revealed that he will stay busy by joining ESPN as an analyst for College GameDay, and will appear at SEC Media Days and at the NFL draft.

The news doesn’t come as much of a surprise, considering Saba had dabbled in broadcasting and had reportedly been considering it some time ago.

Fans were quick to react to this news, with many sharing their excitement, while others are a bit frustrated because they thought seeing Saban on Saturdays had come to an end.

Here are some of the best posts to social media about Saban joining ESPN.

conspiracy runs deep

FSU fans after seeing Saban go to ESPN pic.twitter.com/OxRrMZZjUz — Jake “JBOY” Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 7, 2024

Reunited

2014: Nick Saban vs. Urban Meyer in a CFP semifinal. 2024: Nick Saban vs. Urban Meyer on the Saturday pregame shows. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) February 7, 2024

This will be good

Can't wait until Nick Saban picks Oregon to beat Ohio State next year. pic.twitter.com/tp0TTvhhYZ — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) February 7, 2024

Ready for this

Yellowhammers and Saban talking ball on TV is the Saturday of dreams — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) February 7, 2024

Can't imagine that he would

Can’t wait for those Nick Saban College GameDay picks. Think he’ll ever pick against Alabama? — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) February 7, 2024

Who didn't see this coming?

"I thought you were going to enjoy retirement and leave college football alone so we wouldn't have to see you every Saturday!" Nick Saban on College Gameday:pic.twitter.com/phXH0Btm0E — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) February 7, 2024

No shot!

So how will y’all react when Saban picks against Alabama for the first time? pic.twitter.com/MKlHlOMysS — Wyatt Fulton (@FultonW_) February 7, 2024

Yikes

Saban, Herbstreit now on Gameday together. Now, if they can just go get the Auburn DB that gave up the 4th and 31 — they'll have the full triumvirate that screwed FSU out of the playoff. — Corey Clark (@Corey_Clark) February 7, 2024

Wait a minute...

Nick Saban going on the Pat McAfee Show all CFB season was just… practice? pic.twitter.com/FJJTLDEzuL — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) February 7, 2024

oh... okay?

Saban to ESPN confirmed. They 100% knew he was retiring and put Alabama in the Playoff over FSU because it was his final season. Wild times. — TJ Pittinger (@TJ_Pittinger) February 7, 2024

Interesting opinion

Since David Pollack called Saban out to his face… Pollack fired from College Gameday. Alabama beats Georgia in the SEC Championship. Nick Saban gets a spot on College Gameday. Nick Saban sent David Pollack into the shadow realm. — Matthew Whatley 🐘 (@__whatley__) February 7, 2024

Best part of every game

Saban’s gonna take his “Play of the Game” breakdowns to Gameday and y’all are gonna drool https://t.co/Xr9CitH2qT — Ñic Gulas (@Nic_Gulas) February 7, 2024

Somebody try and stop him

saban has no idea how to be retired lmao mans stopped coaching and picked up 4 other jobs. — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) February 7, 2024

This will be hilarious

Nick Saban the first time Pat McAfee asks him to sing Sweet Home Alabama on College Gameday pic.twitter.com/VPgXL7RUD9 — Austin Eldridge (@AustinonAir1021) February 7, 2024

Can't wait to see him on the panel

saban is gonna be phenomenal on gameday — string (@propjoesays) February 7, 2024

He loves a team-like environment

When considering TV options, College GameDay was always No. 1 for Nick Saban. When he first had conversations with ESPN more than a decade ago about a possible role, GameDay was most attractive in large part because of the platform and the team-like environment around the show. — John Talty (@JTalty) February 7, 2024

Will he really be super pro-SEC?

Nick Saban to College Gameday. Been an expected move for years once he retired. Will be interesting to see how critical and outspoken he is. Urban Meyer has been great. Would imagine Saban will be super pro SEC. In a playoff era how will Big Ten, ACC & Big 12 fans like that? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 7, 2024

