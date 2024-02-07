Advertisement

The world reacts to news of Nick Saban joining ESPN

AJ Spurr
·4 min read

Former Alabama football head coach announced his retirement just under a month ago. Now, it has been revealed that he will stay busy by joining ESPN as an analyst for College GameDay, and will appear at SEC Media Days and at the NFL draft.

The news doesn’t come as much of a surprise, considering Saba had dabbled in broadcasting and had reportedly been considering it some time ago.

Fans were quick to react to this news, with many sharing their excitement, while others are a bit frustrated because they thought seeing Saban on Saturdays had come to an end.

Here are some of the best posts to social media about Saban joining ESPN.

conspiracy runs deep

Reunited

This will be good

Ready for this

Can't imagine that he would

Who didn't see this coming?

No shot!

Yikes

Wait a minute...

oh... okay?

Interesting opinion

Best part of every game

Somebody try and stop him

This will be hilarious

Can't wait to see him on the panel

He loves a team-like environment

Will he really be super pro-SEC?

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire