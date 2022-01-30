How world reacted to Rafael Nadal's win: Novak Djokovic impressed by 'fighting spirit' and Roger Federer congratulates 'greatest rival'

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne - 'A Herculean final': How the world reacted to Rafael Nadal's record-breaking Australian Open win - AP

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have congratulated Rafael Nadal, after he won his 21st major title and overtook them to become the most decorated male champion of all time.

Some are already calling Nadal's comeback at the Australian Open the best win of his career, and the sports world reacted appropriately to his remarkable achievement. His two greatest rivals Djokovic and Federer, who are tied on 20 major singles titles, were among them.

Djokovic, who was the favourite to lift the title in Melbourne ahead of his controversial deportation due to being unvaccinated, said Nadal's "fighting spirit" was impressive.



“There has been some outstanding tennis played at this year’s Australian Open and the finals were exceptional," Djokovic said. "Congratulations to Ash Barty for an amazing performance in front of her home crowd and to Danielle Collins for an incredible tournament."

Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena 👏🏆👍 @Medwed33 gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him. pic.twitter.com/DsOvK8idNc — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 30, 2022



Federer was quick to post too, reflecting on his and Nadal's respective recent injuries and called him his "greatest rival".

“What a match! To my friend and greatest rival Rafael Nadal. Heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 grand slam singles titles. A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion. Your incredible work ethic, dedication and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world.

Story continues

"I am proud to share this era with you and honoured to play a role in pushing you to achieve more, as you have done for me for the past 18 years. I am sure you have more achievements ahead but for now enjoy this one.”



It took Nadal over five hours to secure the five-set victory over Daniil Medvedev, and within minutes of him lifting his arms aloft in exhausted celebration, some of the leading names in tennis were already praising his feat.



11-time champion Rod Laver, who was court-side and taking photos from the stands in the immediate aftermath of Nadal's victory called it a "privilege" to witness.

A final of Herculean proportions, thank you for a brilliant contest @RafaelNadal and @DaniilMedwed. Two AO crowns and 21 majors, given everything you have endured this historic victory is so special Rafa. It has been a privilege to watch you doing what you love. Congratulations🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 30, 2022

Women's Tennis Association co-founder and 12-time champion Billie Jean King was also in awe.

The mental and physical marathon of a 5-hour Grand Slam final requires grit, guts, spirit, & determination.



Congratulations to @RafaelNadal on his 21st Grand Slam!



What a comeback! https://t.co/W5W5WyMcak — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 30, 2022



"How are either of these two still standing?!" former British No 1 Laura Robson added on her Twitter. "Rafa is an absolute legend." Fellow commentator and former British No 1 Jo Durie called Nadal "the most amazing champion in the best sport in the world".



French tennis player Alize Cornet, who reached the quarter-finals in Melbourne this week, was moved to tears: "I just cried.

Rafael Nadal you are my idol."



Germany's Angelique Kerber, who won the Australian Open in 2016, said she had "pure admiration for @RafaelNadal", and called it a "historic achievement".



Kerber's compatriot footballer Toni Kroos, who plays for Real Madrid - the team Nadal supports - said simply: "Rafael Nadal. That’s the tweet."