World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series 2022 schedule includes record points’ payout
With two races remaining in 2021, the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series announced their 2022 schedule that includes more than 80 races in 22 states.
The 2022 season will also feature a record 1-million-dollar points’ payout with $200,000 going to the champion and $100,00 to second. The purse will be boosted by $350,000 with the top 20 positions all boasting increases.
“The strength of World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and our devotion to the series was showcased in 2020 by overcoming the pandemic,” said Brian Carter, CEO of the World of Outlaws in a release. “Then, we took off running in 2021 with the return of big events and the increase in purses throughout the year. Now, in 2022, we’re eager to build off that momentum and continue to show why the World of Outlaws is ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt.’ There are a lot of new and exciting things in store for drivers and fans alike in 2022 that we’ve been looking forward to for a while.”
The 2022 schedule will begin and end in familiar places while four venues scheduled to debut or return to the calendar.
Beginning in February at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. with the DIRTcar Nationals and ending with World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in early November, the series crisscrosses the country twice.
Highlighted on the schedule are four venues either new to the circuit or that will see their first event after a hiatus.
Bakersfield (Calif.) Speedway, a .333-mile track located two hours north of Los Angeles, will be the first track to rejoin the 2022 schedule for the first time since 2018. Sheldon Haudenschild won the most recent of 10 races there.
Four days later, the Outlaw sprints will make another attempt to christen Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park. This track was scheduled to host its first race in 2020 and then again in 2021 before the events were canceled because of complications from the COVID-19 pandemic. This new state-of-the-art facility is located midway between Las Cruces, N.M. and El Paso, Texas.
Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, Ill. pops back up on the schedule for the first time since 2008. Located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, the track hosted 56 races from 1979 through 2008 with Donny Schatz as the most recent and only active winner.
Atomic Speedway in Waverly, Ohio, rejoins the schedule for their eighth visit. Between 2003 and 2009, Schatz won four of the previous seven races.
Some other highlights from the schedule include a second night of racing at Port Royal (Penn.) Speedway with the Outlaws’ first visiting there in July and returning in October for a two-night show.
Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D. adds a marquee event to the calendar with the $100,000-to-win Huset’s High Bank Nationals, three-day show.
The Bristol Bash returns in 2022 for the second year when Bristol Motor Speedway covers the track with clay for another NASCAR dirt track race. The Outlaw sprints will take their turn in late April for a three-day show.
The Kings Royal returns to the schedule for its 39th Running and will be expand to four nights of racing that includes a return of the Historical Big One with another $100,000 payday. The weekend concludes with Kings Royal will paying out $175,000-to-win on Saturday, July 16.
Kyle Larson won his first Knoxville Nationals in 2021. With the three-day show in Knoxville, Iowa, culminating on Saturday night before NASCAR visits Richmond Raceway in Virginia on Sunday, he should get a chance to defend his title.
The Outlaws will once again make two West Coast swings. The first of these will run from March 11 at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif. through Perris (Calif.) Speedway’s event on March 26. The second swing begins in Washington at Skagit Speedway on September 1 and ends at Placerville (Calif.) Speedway on September 17.
2022 Schedule
Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 10-12 – Volusia Speedway Park
Friday, Feb. 25 – Magnolia Motor Speedway
Saturday, Feb. 26 – The Rev
Friday-Saturday, March 4-5 – Cotton Bowl Speedway
Friday-Saturday, March 11-12 – Thunderbowl Raceway
Friday, March 18 – Merced Speedway
Saturday, March 19 – Ocean Speedway
Friday, March 25 – Bakersfield Speedway
Saturday, March 26 – Perris Auto Speedway
Tuesday, March 29 – Vado Speedway Park
Friday, April 1 – Lawton Speedway
Saturday, April 2 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway
Friday, April 8 – US 36 Raceway
Saturday, April 9 – Lake Ozark Speedway (Jason Johnson Classic)
Friday-Saturday, April 15-16 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
Friday, April 22 – Tri-City Speedway (IL)
Saturday, April 23 – Tri-State Speedway (IN)
Thursday-Saturday, April 28-30 – Bristol Motor Speedway
Friday-Saturday, May 6-7 – Eldora Speedway
Tuesday, May 10 – Lincoln Speedway
Friday-Saturday, May 13-14 – Williams Grove Speedway
Tuesday, May 17 – Bridgeport Speedway
Friday, May 20 – Attica Raceway Park
Saturday, May 21 – Sharon Speedway
Saturday, May 28 – Atomic Speedway
Monday, May 30 – Lawrenceburg Speedway
Friday, June 3 – River Cities Speedway
Sunday, June 5 – Huset’s Speedway
Friday-Saturday, June 10-11 – Knoxville Raceway
Friday-Saturday, June 17-18 – Beaver Dam Raceway
Thursday-Saturday, June 23-25 – Huset’s Speedway
Friday-Saturday, July 1-2 – Cedar Lake Speedway
Friday, July 8 – 34 Raceway
Saturday, July 9 – Wilmot Raceway
Tuesday, July 12 – Attica Raceway Park
Wednesday-Saturday, July 13-16 – Eldora Speedway
Wednesday, July 20 – Port Royal Speedway
Friday-Saturday, July 22-23 – Williams Grove Speedway
Friday, July 29 – TBA
Saturday, July 30 – Weedsport Speedway
Friday-Saturday, Aug. 5-6 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 10-13 – Knoxville Raceway
Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 18-20 – Jackson Motorplex
Friday, Aug. 26 – River Cities Speedway
Saturday, Aug. 27 – Red River Valley Speedway
Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 1-3 – Skagit Speedway
Monday, Sept. 5 – Grays Harbor Raceway
Friday-Saturday, Sept. 9-10 – Silver Dollar Speedway
Friday, Sept. 16 – Keller Auto Speedway
Saturday, Sept. 17 – Placerville Speedway
Friday, Sept. 23 – Eldora Speedway
Saturday, Sept. 24 – Sharon Speedway
Friday, Sept. 30-Saturday, Oct. 1 – Williams Grove Speedway
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8 – Port Royal Speedway
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15 – TBA
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22 – TBA
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 28-29 – TBA
Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 3-5 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte
