World of Outlaws Late Models 2022 schedule enriched by new tracks

The World of Outlaws Late Model Series will visit 34 tracks in 16 states in 2022, including 12 venues that are either new or returning for the first time in many seasons.

And as with the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, late models will feature a record purse. The late model champion will earn $125,000 with the top 12 drivers in the standings splitting more than $500,000. There will be increases of at least $5,000 for each position.

“We are always bouncing ideas off our teams to try and get feedback on things when it comes to the schedule and points fund,” said series director Casey Shuman in a release. “We have tried to add some new big weekends each year, and in 2022 we will do that again, along with a very enticing point fund for our full-time teams.”

The Outlaws Late Models get the 2022 schedule underway with two multi-day shows at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville Fla. The Sunshine Nationals will run January 20-22 followed by the DirtCar Nationals a month later, from February 16-19.

The series will close with the Outlaws World Finals, November 2-5, at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. The World Finals will feature four nights of racing in 2022 with three features.

New tracks include Bloomburg (Pa.) Fair Raceway in May, Jacksonville (Ill.) Speedway in June, Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Ga. in September and Humboldt (Kans.) Speedway in October. The Rev in Monroe, La. also joins the Outlaws Late Models 2022 schedule with a two-night show in March that culminates in a $20,000-to-win Saturday night feature.

Tri-City Raceway Park in Franklin, Pa. returns for the first time since 2010 while U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Mo. last hosted an Outlaws Late Model event in 2009.

But it is Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill. that has had the longest hiatus. They will host an Outlaws race for the first time since 2004. Darrell Lanigan was the last Outlaws Late Model racer to win there.

Story continues

2022 Outlaws Late Models Schedule

Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 20-22 – Volusia Speedway Park

Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 16-19 – Volusia Speedway Park

Friday-Saturday, Mar. 11-12 -The Rev

Friday-Saturday, Mar. 25-26 – Cherokee Speedway

Friday-Saturday, Apr. 1-2 – Farmer City Raceway

Friday-Saturday, Apr. 22-23 – Atomic Speedway

Thursday-Saturday, Apr. 28-30 – Bristol Motor Speedway

Thursday-Saturday, May 5-7 – Mississippi Thunder Speedway

Thursday, May 19 – Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway

Friday, May 20 – Thunder Mountain Speedway

Saturday, May 21 – Port Royal Speedway

Friday- Saturday, May 27-28 – Sharon Speedway

Friday, June 3 – Tri-City Speedway

Saturday, June 4 – The Dirt Oval at Route 66

Friday-Saturday, June 17-18 – Orange County Fair Speedway

Friday-Saturday, June 24-25 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Sunday, June 26 – Jacksonville Speedway

Friday-Saturday, July 8-9 – Boone Speedway

Tuesday, July 12 – Gondik Law Speedway

Friday, July 15 – River Cities Speedway

Saturday, July 16 – I-94 Sure Step Speedway

Sunday, July 17 – Red Cedar Speedway

Friday-Saturday, July 29-30 – Fairbury Speedway

Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 4-6 – Cedar Lake Speedway

Friday, Aug. 19 – Williams Grove Speedway

Saturday, Aug. 20 – Sharon Speedway

Sunday, Aug. 21 – Tri-City Raceway Park

Thursday-Saturday, Aug 25-27 – Davenport Speedway

Friday, Sept. 2 – Smoky Mountain Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 3 – Lavonia Speedway

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 23-24 – Boyd’s Speedway

Friday, Sept. 30 – Cherokee Speedway

Saturday, Oct. 1 – Senoia Raceway

Friday, Oct. 21 – Humboldt Speedway

Saturday, Oct. 22 – 81 Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 23 – U.S. 36 Raceway

Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 2-5 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte

Read more about Motorsports

Max Verstappen braces for a fight to the end, not looking beyond Brazil IMSA Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta: How to watch, start times, schedule,... Kyle Kirkwood hired by A.J. Foyt Racing to drive No. 14 full time in IndyCar...

World of Outlaws Late Models 2022 schedule enriched by new tracks originally appeared on NBCSports.com