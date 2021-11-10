World of Outlaws Late Models 2022 schedule enriched by new tracks
The World of Outlaws Late Model Series will visit 34 tracks in 16 states in 2022, including 12 venues that are either new or returning for the first time in many seasons.
And as with the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, late models will feature a record purse. The late model champion will earn $125,000 with the top 12 drivers in the standings splitting more than $500,000. There will be increases of at least $5,000 for each position.
“We are always bouncing ideas off our teams to try and get feedback on things when it comes to the schedule and points fund,” said series director Casey Shuman in a release. “We have tried to add some new big weekends each year, and in 2022 we will do that again, along with a very enticing point fund for our full-time teams.”
The Outlaws Late Models get the 2022 schedule underway with two multi-day shows at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville Fla. The Sunshine Nationals will run January 20-22 followed by the DirtCar Nationals a month later, from February 16-19.
The series will close with the Outlaws World Finals, November 2-5, at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. The World Finals will feature four nights of racing in 2022 with three features.
New tracks include Bloomburg (Pa.) Fair Raceway in May, Jacksonville (Ill.) Speedway in June, Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Ga. in September and Humboldt (Kans.) Speedway in October. The Rev in Monroe, La. also joins the Outlaws Late Models 2022 schedule with a two-night show in March that culminates in a $20,000-to-win Saturday night feature.
Tri-City Raceway Park in Franklin, Pa. returns for the first time since 2010 while U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Mo. last hosted an Outlaws Late Model event in 2009.
But it is Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill. that has had the longest hiatus. They will host an Outlaws race for the first time since 2004. Darrell Lanigan was the last Outlaws Late Model racer to win there.
2022 Outlaws Late Models Schedule
Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 20-22 – Volusia Speedway Park
Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 16-19 – Volusia Speedway Park
Friday-Saturday, Mar. 11-12 -The Rev
Friday-Saturday, Mar. 25-26 – Cherokee Speedway
Friday-Saturday, Apr. 1-2 – Farmer City Raceway
Friday-Saturday, Apr. 22-23 – Atomic Speedway
Thursday-Saturday, Apr. 28-30 – Bristol Motor Speedway
Thursday-Saturday, May 5-7 – Mississippi Thunder Speedway
Thursday, May 19 – Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway
Friday, May 20 – Thunder Mountain Speedway
Saturday, May 21 – Port Royal Speedway
Friday- Saturday, May 27-28 – Sharon Speedway
Friday, June 3 – Tri-City Speedway
Saturday, June 4 – The Dirt Oval at Route 66
Friday-Saturday, June 17-18 – Orange County Fair Speedway
Friday-Saturday, June 24-25 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
Sunday, June 26 – Jacksonville Speedway
Friday-Saturday, July 8-9 – Boone Speedway
Tuesday, July 12 – Gondik Law Speedway
Friday, July 15 – River Cities Speedway
Saturday, July 16 – I-94 Sure Step Speedway
Sunday, July 17 – Red Cedar Speedway
Friday-Saturday, July 29-30 – Fairbury Speedway
Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 4-6 – Cedar Lake Speedway
Friday, Aug. 19 – Williams Grove Speedway
Saturday, Aug. 20 – Sharon Speedway
Sunday, Aug. 21 – Tri-City Raceway Park
Thursday-Saturday, Aug 25-27 – Davenport Speedway
Friday, Sept. 2 – Smoky Mountain Speedway
Saturday, Sept. 3 – Lavonia Speedway
Friday-Saturday, Sept. 23-24 – Boyd’s Speedway
Friday, Sept. 30 – Cherokee Speedway
Saturday, Oct. 1 – Senoia Raceway
Friday, Oct. 21 – Humboldt Speedway
Saturday, Oct. 22 – 81 Speedway
Sunday, Oct. 23 – U.S. 36 Raceway
Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 2-5 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte
