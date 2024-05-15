World number one Swiatek to compete at Berlin Open

Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek in action against German Angelique Kerber during their Women's singles round of 16 tennis match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

Women's tennis world number one Iga Swiatek will participate in the Berlin Open tournament in June, organizers said on Wednesday.

"If you look at the last few weeks, she will of course be the absolute top favourite," tournament director Barbara Rittner told a news conference.

Rittner added that she is very proud of the starting line-up for the competition. As things stand, nine of the top 10 players in the WTA rankings are taking part in the June 17-23 grass court event.

Former world number one Angelique Kerber of Germany and Japan's Naomi Osaka are also registered to play at the Wimbledon tune-up.