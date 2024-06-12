World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler an overwhelming favorite to win his first US Open at Pinehurst

Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the eighth hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — A glance at the 124th U.S. Open golf championship, which starts Thursday at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club:

Site: Pinehurst No. 2

Length: 7,540 yards.

Par: 70.

Cut: Top 60 and ties.

Playoff (if necessary): Two-hole aggregate immediately after 72 holes are completed.

Field: 156 players (19 amateurs).

Purse: $21.5 million. Winner's share: $4.3 million.

Defending champion: Wyndham Clark.

U.S. Open champions at Pinehurst No. 2: Martin Kaymer (2014), Michael Campbell (2005), Payne Stewart (1999).

The odds ( BetMGM Sportsbook ): Scottie Scheffler (+333), Xander Schauffele (+1100), Rory McIlroy (+1200), Colin Morikawa (+1400) and Bryson DeChambeau (+2000).

Notable absence: Jon Rahm, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, withdrew earlier in the week due to a foot injury.

Streaking Americans: Five different Americans have won the last five majors, the longest such streak in 40 years.

Biology teacher: Among the qualifiers in this year’s field includes Colin Prater, a high school biology teacher from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Tiger tales: Tiger Woods has gone 11 consecutive rounds in the majors without breaking par.

Grand Slam: Phil Mickelson needs to win the U.S. Open for the career Grand Slam. In his previous nine tries at the last leg, he has not finished better than a tie for 28th.

Key statistic: A total of four players have finished under par in the three previous U.S. Opens at Pinehurst No. 2.

Noteworthy: The U.S. Open is the final event before the 60-man field for the Olympics is determined by the Official World Golf Ranking.

Quoteworthy: “I believe it’s a better test than just having heavy rough over the back of every green." — Scottie Scheffler on the domed greens and run-off areas at Pinehurst No. 2.

Television (all times EDT): Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (USA Network), 5-8 p.m. (Peacock); Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Peacock), 1-7 p.m. (NBC), 7-8 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon (USA Network), noon to 8 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon (USA Network), noon to 7 p.m. (NBC).

