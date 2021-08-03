World No. 1 Nelly Korda, Team USA Kick Off Women's Golf Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

While the American squad got left off the podium during Olympic golf’s return in 2016, the U.S. women are poised for a stronger showing when Round 1 kicks off Tuesday in Tokyo.

The team boasts two-time Olympian Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang, and sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda — with the latter of the duo entering the tournament as the world’s No. 1-ranked golfer.

If any member of Team USA is to medal, they’ll have to go through tried competitors. All three medalists from Rio are returning, with South Korea’s Inbee Park looking to defend her gold. This year’s winners of the four majors played thus far will also be participating: Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, the Philippines’ Yuka Saso and Australia’s Minjee Lee. Nelly Korda won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Viewers can stream Round 1 of the tournament on Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Click here for more information on scheduling.