World No. 1 Jon Rahm astonishingly left an 11-inch putt short at 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Jon Rahm may be the best golfer in the world, but he’s never been more relatable after Thursday’s par-3 seventh hole at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Already struggling a bit in the opening round, Rahm had a golden opportunity to save par at 7 and move on to the next hole. Just needing a tap-in from 11 inches, Rahm took the “tap” concept a bit too literally and made such little contact with the ball that it hardly moved.
Golf is a difficult game — even for the best golfers in the world. But that was a miss that you almost never see happen for a player of Rahm’s caliber.
Make percentage inside 1 ft: 99.96%
This is the shortest miss on TOUR this season. pic.twitter.com/IwwTWlrlKm
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 3, 2022