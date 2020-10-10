World No. 1 Jin Young Ko set to return to the LPGA in November

Jin Young Ko will return to the LPGA in 2020. The World No. 1 has yet to compete on the LPGA this year, but caddie David Brooker confirmed that she will make her first start in the new Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Florida, in late November. She’ll also play in the Volunteers of America Classic outside of Dallas and the U.S. Women’s Open in Houston.

It’s possible that Ko could earn enough points to qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. If not, there are two sponsor exemptions on the table.

Ko carded a 66 in the second round of the Autech Carrier Championship in South Korea and currently sits one shot off the lead. She’ll compete in two more evens on the Korean LPGA before heading over to the U.S.

Last year Ko swept the postseason awards on the LPGA after winning four times, including two majors. She won the LPGA Player of the Year Award, Vare Trophy for low scoring average (69.062), money title ($2,773,894), Annika Major Award and finished the season No. 1 in the world.

The 25-year-old was a rookie on the LPGA in 2018 and has six career titles and 27 top 10s. She led the tour in greens in regulation last year and went 114 consecutive holes without making a bogey, breaking a record held by Tiger Woods.

