World’s No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler purchased a modest $2.1M newlywed home

Scottie Scheffler purchased a 5,000-square-foot home in Dallas for $2.1 million.

Scottie Scheffler, the 27-year-old golf sensation who recently clinched his second Masters title, lives in a fairly modest-priced mansion in Dallas, Texas despite his staggering net worth, The Post has learned.

Purchased for $2.1 million, the price tag belies the luxury of Scheffler’s newlywed abode, which he acquired in 2020 following his marriage to his high school sweetheart, Meredith Scudder.

Spanning nearly 5,000 square feet, the residence boasts five bedrooms and six baths, now estimated to be worth a cool $3.2 million according to Zillow — a sign of the red-hot Dallas market.

Nestled in the upscale Devonshire neighborhood, Scheffler’s “one of a kind” home has lavish features, including a spacious master bedroom complete with a cozy sitting area, and his-and-hers closets.

Outside, a sprawling half-acre lot hosts a generous backyard retreat featuring a covered patio, a fireplace and an inviting pool — perfect for unwinding after a day on the greens.

Scheffler has held the title and rank of world’s No. 1 golfer for more than 85 weeks since March 2022.

With two Masters championships under his belt and the distinction of being the first to clinch The Players Championship, Scheffler’s star continues to ascend both on and off the course.

In a meteoric rise, his career earnings now surpass $82 million.