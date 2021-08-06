New World’s Michael Tilson Thomas recovering after ‘successful’ surgery for brain tumor

Maestro Michael Tilson Thomas — better known as MTT — is recovering following surgery to remove a brain tumor. The operation, at the University of California San Francisco Medical Center, was successful, according to a release by the New World Symphony.

Tilson Thomas is setting aside his baton through October while undergoing therapy. Canceled are performances with the National Symphony Orchestra for the Kennedy Center’s 50th Anniversary, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the New World Symphony.

“I deeply regret missing projects that I was greatly anticipating,” said Tilson Thomas in the statement. “I look forward to seeing everyone again in November.”

Tilson Thomas is an ebullient figure on Miami Beach, where he lives during the winter while serving as artistic director of the New World Symphony, which he co-founded with Ted and Lin Arison.