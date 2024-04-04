World Men's Curling Championship: Scotland stage comeback win over Switzerland to secure qualification

World Men's Curling Championship Venue: KSS Sports Complex, Schaffhausen, Switzerland Dates: 30 March-7 April Coverage: Watch selected Scotland matches on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland have claimed their eighth win from ten outings at the World Men's Curling Championship after a dramatic 8-7 win over Switzerland.

It took a tie-breaking eleventh end for Bruce Mouat's defending champions to finally separate the teams.

The result books Scotland's place in the knock-out stages.

"Those were two really big games to qualify us for the playoffs, which is huge," said Mouat.

"We're very excited to see where we end up in the round-robin now and hopefully somehow qualify for the semis, although I'm not sure if that's likely."

Despite a bright start by Scotland, Switzerland had led 6-5 after seven ends before the reigning champions battled back to force a tie-breaker.

Earlier in the day the Scots battled back from 2-1 down after five ends to record a 5-3 success against the Netherlands.

The results keep Scotland third in the round-robin table and secure the side's place in the play-offs.

Mouat's rink complete the round-robin with games against Norway and Sweden on Friday, with that final contest shown live on the BBC Sport website and app from 18:00 BST.

"We've got a tough finish to our round-robin, so we're kind of treating it like the playoffs and trying to win out to see if we can get a semi-final spot," he said.

"I'm not sure if that's still available, but we're just trying to get as high ranked as possible.

"We've played Norway a few times this season and we know just how good they are, so we're going to have to try to find another gear I think, because we've not reached top gear yet, so we have to see what we can do against the two Scandinavians tomorrow."

Sweden, led by 2022 Olympic gold medallist Niklas Edin, remain the only rink with a 100% record.

Scotland's Olympic silver medallists Mouat, Hammy McMillan, Grant Hardie and Bobby Lammie have a full set of world medals, with last year's gold coming after a runners-up finish in 2021 and bronze on their debut in 2018.