'The world is a lesser place without super Kevin Campbell'
We asked for some of your best memories of former Nottingham Forest striker Kevin Campbell, who died on Saturday aged 54.
Here are some of your submissions:
Tim: Kevin Campbell was a fantastic player for Nottingham Forest. He could score all kinds of goals; poacher goals, one-on-ones, from outside the box and off either foot. His partnership with Pierre van Hooijdonk was electric and so were his celebrations. Always at least a 7/10 performance.
Thomas: I've met a few people from the footballing world over the years, but never have I met anyone warmer than Kevin Campbell. A super human being, who had time for everyone. The world is a lesser place without super Kevin Campbell.
Peter: A wonderful and likeable professional, who met challenges of those times with class and finesse. Excellent role model for those that followed.
Nick: August 1996 and Kevin Campbell scored a hat-trick at Coventry in the first game of the season. The first game I went to with both my children. A brilliant day, but I don't think Forest won again until November and they ended up getting relegated! The following season in the Championship, Campbell and Van Hooijdonk were unstoppable.
Stanley: A beautiful footballer who knew how to find the net with finesse and composure, which entertained the thousands. Campbell came across as a gentle and likeable person, who had time for human beings without discrimination.