[BBC]

We asked for some of your best memories of former Nottingham Forest striker Kevin Campbell, who died on Saturday aged 54.

Here are some of your submissions:

Tim: Kevin Campbell was a fantastic player for Nottingham Forest. He could score all kinds of goals; poacher goals, one-on-ones, from outside the box and off either foot. His partnership with Pierre van Hooijdonk was electric and so were his celebrations. Always at least a 7/10 performance.

Thomas: I've met a few people from the footballing world over the years, but never have I met anyone warmer than Kevin Campbell. A super human being, who had time for everyone. The world is a lesser place without super Kevin Campbell.

Peter: A wonderful and likeable professional, who met challenges of those times with class and finesse. Excellent role model for those that followed.

Nick: August 1996 and Kevin Campbell scored a hat-trick at Coventry in the first game of the season. The first game I went to with both my children. A brilliant day, but I don't think Forest won again until November and they ended up getting relegated! The following season in the Championship, Campbell and Van Hooijdonk were unstoppable.

Stanley: A beautiful footballer who knew how to find the net with finesse and composure, which entertained the thousands. Campbell came across as a gentle and likeable person, who had time for human beings without discrimination.