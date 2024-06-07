‘World’s Largest Outdoor Dart Tournament’ happening in southwest Missouri this weekend

NOEL, Mo. — The World’s Largest Outdoor Dart Tournament is happening along the Elk River in Noel this weekend.

It’s the Chuck and Sticks 43rd Annual Chicken Coop Open, and it was given the prestigious world title by event organizers. The competition started back in 1981 in Pineville and has evolved into nearly 500 dart players ascending upon the Elk River Floats and Wayside Campgrounds.

It kicked off Thursday and allows dart players of all ages to compete for cash prizes in more than 10 different styles of play, from “Cricket” to “501 Draw” play.

The event has folks coming in from all over the United States.

"We have people come from everywhere — Iowa, Texas, Louisiana, you know, Missouri, Kansas, everywhere around. Anybody can play, young or old, we have a youth/adult event on Saturday morning, get the youth involved,"

All events cost $6 to enter, and they run through Saturday night.

Those with questions can contact the Elk River Floats and Wayside Campgrounds at (417) 475-3230.

