‘World’s largest lionfish tournament’ coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Divers can soon come to Destin-Fort Walton Beach’s Emerald Coast Open to take part in what is called “the world’s largest lionfish tournament.”

The tournament which is set for May 17 through 19, gives divers the chance to help the ecosystem while competing for prizes.

“This is a great example of how the local diving and coastal business community comes together to create a festive atmosphere, while also removing this invasive species and educating the public about our local ecosystem,” Okaloosa County Board Chairman Paul Mixon said. “I’m proud of our Coastal Resources team within our Tourism Department who work hard every year to make this a free premier event for local families and visitors.”

According to the release, divers can compete with over 100 divers in different categories: most, largest and smallest.

“This year is expected to be even more awarding with cash prizes for the top 10 finishers,” according to the release.

For official tournament rules, registration and other information, visit the Emerald Coast Open’s website.

In addition to the lionfish tournament, attendees to the Emerald Coast Open can partake.

The Emerald Coat Open includes a pre-tournament, Restaurant Week and the Lionfish Festival, according to the release.

