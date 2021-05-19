World Lacrosse unveils six-on-six version to make the sport appeal to the Olympics

World Lacrosse on Tuesday unveiled "Lacrosse Sixes," a new six-on-six version of the sport that it hopes will make lacrosse more accessible.

Why it matters: This new discipline appeals to the IOC, which wants to reduce the cost and complexity of the Games. The hope is that Sixes will be included in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

How it works: Sixes brings the team size down from 10 players and adds a 30-second shot clock. Matches feature eight-minute running quarters.

Instead of faceoffs, goalies restart play immediately after a goal is scored. Quarters begin with a draw.

Fouls are categorized as minors (30-second suspension from play), majors (one-minute suspension) and expulsions.

The field is 70 x 36 meters, or roughly 75 x 40 yards. That's much smaller than a standard lacrosse field (100 x 55 meters, or 110 x 60 yards).

What they're saying: "Sixes blends many of the most popular aspects of the field and box games, and introduces new elements that appeal to the next generation," said World Lacrosse president Sue Redfern.

"Player capacity is always push/pull with the IOC and it is great to see innovation from a governing body to put the sport in the best position for Olympic inclusion," tweeted Premier Lacrosse League co-founder and CEO Mike Rabil.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free