World Juniors preview: What to know about 3 NY Rangers' prospects in action

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships begin early Tuesday morning, with many of the world's best hockey players under the age of 20 set to take centerstage. This year’s tournament is being held in Sweden, where 10 different countries will compete for global bragging rights.

A trio of New York Rangers’ prospects are set to represent their respective homelands. Here’s who they are, how they got here and when you can watch them play, with all games broadcast on NHL Network.

Drew Fortescue, LD, U.S.A.

Drew Fortescue, right, and Rasmus Larsson in action during the New York Rangers development camp at their training center in Tarrytown, July 5, 2023.

The Pearl River native is one of two Rangers' 2023 draft picks who will participate in the World Juniors and the only defenseman.

Fortescue was a third-round pick in June, with the Blueshirts trading up a spot to nab him at pick No. 90 overall. That's because, as director of player personnel and amateur scouting John Lilley said, "our staff had passion (about him)."

The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder had limited offensive production at the U.S. National Team Development Program, a trend that has continued at Boston College, where he's posted four points (three goals and one assist) with a plus-eight rating in 17 games played to begin his freshman season. But he's been relied on as a shutdown defender for both programs, with one league executive likening him to gritty Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren "with more height."

It appears he'll be used in that role for Team USA, as well. Fortescue was partnered with Washington Capitals prospect Ryan Chesley on the top pair for Saturday's exhibition against Canada and will be tasked with matching up against some of the top skill players in the tournament.

More Fortescue: No. 9-ranked prospect brings 'steady' approach

Gabe Perreault, LW, U.S.A.

Gabe Perreault in action during the New York Rangers development camp at their training center in Tarrytown, July 5, 2023.

Perreault is already considered the top prospect in the Rangers' pipeline, but he'll have a chance to elevate his status among the NHL's best at this tournament.

He's making it harder and harder for the doubters to dismiss. The No. 23 overall selection in the 2023 draft broke Auston Matthews' USNTDP single-season record with 132 points (53 goals and 79 assists) in 63 games last season and is off to a scorching hot start as a freshman at Boston College. He currently leads the Eagles with 25 points (five goals and 20 assists), which is tied for fourth in the NCAA.

Perreault is a highly productive playmaker, but experts are most impressed with his hockey IQ and feel for the game. USNTDP under-18 assistant coach Chad Kolarik called him "the smartest player in the draft," while one NHL scout referred to him as "a brilliant mind with brilliant skill."

Perreault has lived up to that billing so far at BC, and now he'll have a chance to do it while the world is watching. He'll be in a familiar spot, as well, playing on a line with former USNTDP and current BC teammates Ryan Leonard and Will Smith.

Team USA will open against Norway on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

More Perreault: There's a new No. 1 prospect in town

Adam Sýkora, LW, Slovakia

Adam Sykora in action during the New York Rangers development camp at their training center in Tarrytown, July 5, 2023.

Hartford interim coach Steve Smith described the 2022 second-round pick (No. 63 overall) as an "energy bunny," who, even at the age of 19, is relied on to be the "catalyst" for the Rangers' AHL affiliate. That's because Sýkora goes full bore in everything he does, whether it's a practice drill or a shift at the World Juniors.

He's quickly become a key contributor for the Wolf Pack as a hustling winger who forechecks and defends as well as any forward prospect from his draft class. Those are his calling cards and give him a clear path to the NHL in a potential checking-line role.

The 5-foot-10, 179-pounder has also been improving offensively, with 11 points (three goals and eight assists) through 25 games played this season. Much of that production is the result of his willingness to get to the net and be fearless in the high-danger areas of the ice.

Sýkora's high motor and do-anything-for-the-team attitude earned him the captaincy for Team Slovakia, who will open the tournament Tuesday with a 6 a.m. showdown against Czechia. Expect him to be used in all situations and serve as one of the key players for his home country. He'll also be a lot of fun to watch if you enjoy all-out hustle and big smiles.

More Sýkora: No. 4-ranked prospect looks like a valuable role player

Vincent Z. Mercogliano is the New York Rangers beat reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Read more of his work at lohud.com/sports/rangers/ and follow him on Twitter @vzmercogliano.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: World Juniors: What to know about 3 Rangers' prospects in action