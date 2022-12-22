World Juniors: Players to watch from all 10 teams

Shane Wright is looking to lead Canada to gold at the World Juniors. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward)

If you want to see the next wave of NHL stars, the 2023 World Juniors are filled with high-end prospects, including a plethora of past and future first-round picks. While some, like Canada’s Dylan Gauthier, USA’s Logan Cooley, and Czechia’s David Jiricek are in the midst of standout campaigns, others like Shane Wright (Canada), Jonathan Lekkerimäki (Sweden), and Brad Lambert (Finland) are entering with something to prove.

Here is a look at players to watch from each of the 10 nations competing at the World Juniors in Moncton and Halifax later this month.

Canada: Shane Wright and Brandt Clarke

When you’re returned from the NHL to play in the World Junior Championship, you’re expected to score. But when you enter under the circumstances of Wright and Clarke, there will be no complacency, only motivation. Wright, who was thought to be the consensus first-overall pick last year before falling to the Seattle Kraken at fourth overall has struggled to find his place this season. He made the Kraken, but played minimally before a conditioning stint in the AHL.

Clarke was not invited to camp this summer with Team Canada, and he’ll look to show the Hockey Canada brass that omission was a mistake. He made the Los Angeles Kings in camp, and has spent time in the NHL and AHL this year. Alongside this pair, NHLer Dylan Guenther will be counted upon, but aside from Clarke and Wright, most eyes will be watching draft prospects Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli.

USA: Logan Cooley and Cutter Gauthier

Some thought one or both of Cooley (Arizona Coyotes) or Gauthier (Philadelphia Flyers), the third and fifth overall picks in the 2022 NHL Draft, would make their big-league club out of camp. Both franchises look to have made the wise choice sending Cooley to Minnesota and Gauthier to Boston College of the NCAA, where both have scored at more than a point-per-game pace as rookies, and have continued their development physically.

Cooley in particular scored six points in five games this summer for Team USA and will be one of the top players in the tournament. Cooley and Gauthier willl be a hard-to-stop tandem alongside fellow 2022 first-rounders Rutger McGroarty and Jimmy Snuggerud.

Logan Cooley#92 will be a big part of USA's attack at the World Juniors. (Photo by Dale Preston/Getty Images)

Slovakia: Simon Nemec and Filip Mesar

After going second overall to the New Jersey Devils in 2022, Nemec has played consistent hockey, showcasing his puck-moving style with the AHL’s Utica Comets. It will be intriguing to see how Nemec fares against his peer group after he skipped this summer’s tournament. If the Devils’ recent struggles continue to the new year, a standout performance from Nemec at the World Juniors could prompt an NHL audition.

Mesar will be the centrepiece for Slovakia up front. The 26th overall pick in 2022 of the Montreal Canadiens, Mesar made a seamless transition to North American ice this season with the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers, which will benefit him in Moncton and Halifax.

Sweden: Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Fabian Lysell

Almost nothing has gone as planned for Lekkerimäki after the Vancouver Canucks selected him 15th overall in 2022. Playing in Sweden’s second tier Allsvenskan, Lekkerimäki has only five points in 20 games, following a summer World Juniors tournament where the skilled forward failed to score in Sweden’s seven games and recorded only three assists. This tournament will be an excellent opportunity for Lekkerimäki to get back on track.

He’ll be joined by fellow first-round pick Lysell, who is scoring almost a point per game in the AHL with Providence this season. A flawless skater with an excellent release, Lysell looks NHL-ready and may get an audition with Boston, who chose him 21st overall in 2021, as the season progresses. Isak Rosen and Filip Bystedt, another pair of first-round picks will also be key players.

Finland: Brad Lambert and Aron Kiviharju

The odds-on favourite to lead Finland in scoring at the tournament is Joakim Kemell, the 17th overall pick of the Nashville Predators in 2022. A tournament All-Star this summer after scoing 12 points in seven games, Kemell is having another strong season in Liiga. That said, Lambert, a fellow first-round pick, will draw significant attention, especially from Winnipeg Jets fans. Lambert’s skill is undeniably elite. He is creative and can break games, but hasn’t displayed those talents consistently. He’s struggled considerably in the AHL with Manitoba this season, and the World Junior Championship gives him a chance to break that slump.

On Finland’s blue line, Kiviharju will draw attention from scouts and fans. The 16-year-old made his debut in Liiga this season, and was a standout at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and U-18 World Championship, playing well beyond his years. The mobile offensive defender is the early favourite to go first overall in 2024.

This isn't the first time Brad Lambert has suited up at the World Juniors. (Photo by Andy Devlin/ Getty Images)

Czechia: David Jiricek and Jiri Kulich

The 6-foot-3 Jiricek has 16 points in 16 AHL games with Cleveland this season, and made his NHL debut with Columbus as an 18-year-old in October. The fluid skater effectively moves the puck from his zone and takes away time and space from opponents. He’ll be tasked with defending against top lines throughout the tournament.

Kulich is a big-game international performer. He was the tournament MVP at the 2022 World U-18 championship, and followed it up by scoring more than a point per game at the World Juniors this summer. The first-round Buffalo Sabres pick is a pure goal scorer, but has developed a more all-around game this season in the AHL with Rochester.

Switzerland: Lian Bichsel

There were some hurt feelings this summer when Bichsel chose to skip the World Junior Championship to focus on his offseason training. Those wounds appear to be healing as Bichsel is set to suit up for Switzerland this winter. The 6-foot-5 defender was the 18th overall pick by the Dallas Stars at the 2022 NHL Draft, and although he won’t wow onlookers offensively, his presence is felt in other ways. His physicality and ability to smother opponents are traits that caused the Stars to reach for the big blueliner, who this season is playing a regular shift in the SHL with Leksands IF.

Bichsel might surprise some during the tournament if he challenges himself to take on a larger offensive role from the back end.

Switzerland's Lian Bichsel, left, is an imposing presence. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward)

Germany: Julian Lutz

Unlike years past when deep rosters led by Moritz Seider, Tim Stutzle, JJ Peterka, Lukas Reichal, and Dominik Bokk surprised opponents, this year’s German team will fight to avoid relegation. A significant portion of that burden will rest on Lutz, a second-round pick of the Coyotes. Dangerous off the rush, Lutz is an excellent skater whose consistent on-ice energy will drive the Germans. He’s yet to score in the DEL this season with EHC Munchen, but will look to break that trend in a big way at the World Juniors.

Austria: Vinzenz Rohrer

Most fans will be watching draft prospect David Reinbacher on Austria’s blue line, but up front Rohrer will be counted on to carry the load. Last season Rohrer scored 25 goals as an OHL rookie with the Ottawa 67s, and he’s on pace for an even bigger season this year. He plays bigger than his 5-foot-10 frame, and fearlessly takes the puck to the middle of the ice. A third-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens this year, it’s hard to imagine Austria avoiding the relegation round without a huge performance by Rohrer.

Latvia: Dans Locmelis

Unlike Lutz and Rohrer, Locmelis will have scoring support with Latvia, primarily in the form of fellow NHL draft picks Sandis Vilmanis and Klavs Veinbergs. Effective both with and away from the puck, Locmelis is a strong skater and has excellent vision as a playmaker. Playing in Sweden’s J20 loop this year with Lulea, Docmelis has become one of the league’s top scoring threats, compiling 33 points in 27 games. The 2022 Bruins selection is committed to play NCAA hockey at UMass next year.

