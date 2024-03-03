World Indoor Championships: Lavin sets PB as Ireland reach women's 4x400m final

Sarah Lavin produced a hugely impressive run to win her first-round heat in Glasgow

Sarah Lavin progressed to the 60m hurdles semi-finals after a personal best as Ireland reached the women's 4x400m final at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

Limerick athlete Lavin won her first-round heat in 7.90 seconds which cut 0.01 seconds off her previous best.

Lavin looked to have a lot more left in the tank as she cruised to victory.

The women's 4x400m squad set a national record of 3:28.45 as they progressed to the final as one of the fastest losers.

Phil Healy blasted out of the blocks and remained ahead after her brilliant first leg.

Sophie Becker kept Ireland in the top two during her leg and after the Irish dropped to fourth place during Roisin Harrison's two laps, Sharlene Mawdsley, regrouped from the disappointment of her disqualification in the individual 400m semi-final by producing a superb run.

Mawdsley was unable to reel in the third-placed Belgians as Femke Bol led the Netherlands to victory over USA but the Tipperary woman crossed the line in 3:28.45 which saw Ireland clinch the second and last fastest loser's spot by 0.12 seconds from the Czech Republic, who finished third in the second semi-final.

With Great Britain, who set a national record of 3:26.40, and Jamaica also considerably faster after qualifying from the second semi-final, a medal looks beyond the Irish but qualifying for the final would have been their target going into the event.