World Indoor Athletics Championships schedule, start times and how to watch
The World Indoor Athletics Championships head to Glasgow as the build-up to the Paris Olympics intensifies.
The 19th edition of track and field competition is a vital staging post as this summer’s Games draws nearer, with some of the world’s top athletes set to compete.
Great Britain’s home team is headlined by Laura Muir and Josh Kerr as the pair target middle distance medals.
American sprinter Noah Lyles, pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and Femke Bol of the Netherlands are some of the global stars slated to compete.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When are the 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships?
The 2024 World Indoors begin on Friday 1 March and conclude on Sunday 3 March at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on the BBC. Here is the broadcaster’s TV and radio schedule (all times GMT):
Friday, 1 March
Morning session: 09:30-14:15 - BBC Two
Evening session: 18:45-22:00 - BBC Two (not available on BBC Two Wales); 21:00-22:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live
Saturday, 2 March
Morning session: 09:30-13:15 - BBC Two
Evening session: 18:40-22:15 - BBC Two; 20:15-22:00 - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
Sunday, 3 March
Morning session: 09:30-12:15 - BBC Two; 12:10-13:45 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Red Button
Evening session: 18:30-22:15 - BBC Two; 20:00 - updates on key events on BBC Radio 5 Live.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Schedule (all times GMT
Friday 1 March
Morning session:
10:05
Women
60 Metres Hurdles
Pentathlon
10:20
Women
400 Metres
Heats
10:55
Women
High Jump
Pentathlon
11:00
Men
400 Metres
Heats
11:06
Women
Shot Put
Final
11:40
Women
800 Metres
Heats
12:22
Men
800 Metres
Heats
13:10
Men
60 Metres
Heats
13:20
Women
Shot Put
Pentathlon
Evening session:
19:05
Women
1500 Metres
Heats
19:15
Women
Long Jump
Pentathlon
19:41
Women
High Jump
Final
19:45
Men
60 Metres
Semi-Final
20:10
Men
1500 Metres
Heats
20:20
Men
Shot Put
Final
20:50
Women
400 Metres
Semi-Final
21:10
Men
400 Metres
Semi-Final
21:30
Women
800 Metres
Pentathlon
21:45
Men
60 Metres
Final
Saturday 2 March
Morning session:
10:00
Men
Long Jump
Final
10:10
Men
60 Metres Hurdles
Heats
11:00
Men
60 Metres
Heptathlon
11:20
Women
60 Metres
Heats
12:10
Women
800 Metres
Semi-Final
12:15
Men
Long Jump
Heptathlon
12:30
Men
800 Metres
Semi-Final
13:35
Men
Shot Put
Heptathlon
Evening session:
19:05
Women
Pole Vault
Final
19:10
Men
60 Metres Hurdles
Semi-Final
19:30
Men
High Jump
Heptathlon
19:40
Men
Triple Jump
Final
19:45
Women
60 Metres
Semi-Final
20:15
Women
3000 Metres
Final
20:40
Men
3000 Metres
Final
21:00
Women
400 Metres
Final
21:10
Men
400 Metres
Final
21:30
Men
60 Metres Hurdles
Final
21:45
Women
60 Metres
Final
Sunday 3 March
Morning session:
10:05
Men
60 Metres Hurdles
Heptathlon
10:18
Women
Triple Jump
Final
10:25
Women
60 Metres Hurdles
Heats
11:10
Men
4x400 Metres Relay
Heats
11:15
Men
Pole Vault
Heptathlon
11:38
Women
4x400 Metres Relay
Heats
11:50
Men
High Jump
Final
Evening session:
19:00
Men
Pole Vault
Final
19:15
Women
Long Jump
Final
19:40
Women
60 Metres Hurdles
Semi-Final
20:15
Men
4x400 Metres Relay
Final
20:30
Women
4x400 Metres Relay
Final
20:45
Men
1000 Metres
Heptathlon
21:00
Women
60 Metres Hurdles
Final
21:10
Men
800 Metres
Final
21:20
Women
800 Metres
Final
21:30
Men
1500 Metres
Final
21:45
Women
1500 Metres
Final