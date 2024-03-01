World Indoor Athletics Championships schedule, start times and how to watch

Laura Muir headlines the home British team in Glasgow (PA)

The World Indoor Athletics Championships head to Glasgow as the build-up to the Paris Olympics intensifies.

The 19th edition of track and field competition is a vital staging post as this summer’s Games draws nearer, with some of the world’s top athletes set to compete.

Great Britain’s home team is headlined by Laura Muir and Josh Kerr as the pair target middle distance medals.

American sprinter Noah Lyles, pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and Femke Bol of the Netherlands are some of the global stars slated to compete.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships?

The 2024 World Indoors begin on Friday 1 March and conclude on Sunday 3 March at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on the BBC. Here is the broadcaster’s TV and radio schedule (all times GMT):

Friday, 1 March

Morning session: 09:30-14:15 - BBC Two

Evening session: 18:45-22:00 - BBC Two (not available on BBC Two Wales); 21:00-22:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday, 2 March

Morning session: 09:30-13:15 - BBC Two

Evening session: 18:40-22:15 - BBC Two; 20:15-22:00 - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Sunday, 3 March

Morning session: 09:30-12:15 - BBC Two; 12:10-13:45 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Red Button

Evening session: 18:30-22:15 - BBC Two; 20:00 - updates on key events on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Schedule (all times GMT

Friday 1 March

Morning session:

10:05 Women 60 Metres Hurdles Pentathlon 10:20 Women 400 Metres Heats 10:55 Women High Jump Pentathlon 11:00 Men 400 Metres Heats 11:06 Women Shot Put Final 11:40 Women 800 Metres Heats 12:22 Men 800 Metres Heats 13:10 Men 60 Metres Heats 13:20 Women Shot Put Pentathlon

Evening session:

19:05 Women 1500 Metres Heats 19:15 Women Long Jump Pentathlon 19:41 Women High Jump Final 19:45 Men 60 Metres Semi-Final 20:10 Men 1500 Metres Heats 20:20 Men Shot Put Final 20:50 Women 400 Metres Semi-Final 21:10 Men 400 Metres Semi-Final 21:30 Women 800 Metres Pentathlon 21:45 Men 60 Metres Final

Saturday 2 March

Morning session:

10:00 Men Long Jump Final 10:10 Men 60 Metres Hurdles Heats 11:00 Men 60 Metres Heptathlon 11:20 Women 60 Metres Heats 12:10 Women 800 Metres Semi-Final 12:15 Men Long Jump Heptathlon 12:30 Men 800 Metres Semi-Final 13:35 Men Shot Put Heptathlon

Evening session:

19:05 Women Pole Vault Final 19:10 Men 60 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final 19:30 Men High Jump Heptathlon 19:40 Men Triple Jump Final 19:45 Women 60 Metres Semi-Final 20:15 Women 3000 Metres Final 20:40 Men 3000 Metres Final 21:00 Women 400 Metres Final 21:10 Men 400 Metres Final 21:30 Men 60 Metres Hurdles Final 21:45 Women 60 Metres Final

Sunday 3 March

Morning session:

10:05 Men 60 Metres Hurdles Heptathlon 10:18 Women Triple Jump Final 10:25 Women 60 Metres Hurdles Heats 11:10 Men 4x400 Metres Relay Heats 11:15 Men Pole Vault Heptathlon 11:38 Women 4x400 Metres Relay Heats 11:50 Men High Jump Final

Evening session: