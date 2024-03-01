Advertisement

World Indoor Athletics Championships schedule, start times and how to watch

Harry Latham-Coyle
·3 min read
Laura Muir headlines the home British team in Glasgow (PA)
The World Indoor Athletics Championships head to Glasgow as the build-up to the Paris Olympics intensifies.

The 19th edition of track and field competition is a vital staging post as this summer’s Games draws nearer, with some of the world’s top athletes set to compete.

Great Britain’s home team is headlined by Laura Muir and Josh Kerr as the pair target middle distance medals.

American sprinter Noah Lyles, pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and Femke Bol of the Netherlands are some of the global stars slated to compete.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships?

The 2024 World Indoors begin on Friday 1 March and conclude on Sunday 3 March at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on the BBC. Here is the broadcaster’s TV and radio schedule (all times GMT):

Friday, 1 March

Morning session: 09:30-14:15 - BBC Two

Evening session: 18:45-22:00 - BBC Two (not available on BBC Two Wales); 21:00-22:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday, 2 March

Morning session: 09:30-13:15 - BBC Two

Evening session: 18:40-22:15 - BBC Two; 20:15-22:00 - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Sunday, 3 March

Morning session: 09:30-12:15 - BBC Two; 12:10-13:45 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Red Button

Evening session: 18:30-22:15 - BBC Two; 20:00 - updates on key events on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Schedule (all times GMT

Friday 1 March

Morning session:

10:05

Women

60 Metres Hurdles

Pentathlon

10:20

Women

400 Metres

Heats

10:55

Women

High Jump

Pentathlon

11:00

Men

400 Metres

Heats

11:06

Women

Shot Put

Final

11:40

Women

800 Metres

Heats

12:22

Men

800 Metres

Heats

13:10

Men

60 Metres

Heats

13:20

Women

Shot Put

Pentathlon

Evening session:

19:05

Women

1500 Metres

Heats

19:15

Women

Long Jump

Pentathlon

19:41

Women

High Jump

Final

19:45

Men

60 Metres

Semi-Final

20:10

Men

1500 Metres

Heats

20:20

Men

Shot Put

Final

20:50

Women

400 Metres

Semi-Final

21:10

Men

400 Metres

Semi-Final

21:30

Women

800 Metres

Pentathlon

21:45

Men

60 Metres

Final

Saturday 2 March

Morning session:

10:00

Men

Long Jump

Final

10:10

Men

60 Metres Hurdles

Heats

11:00

Men

60 Metres

Heptathlon

11:20

Women

60 Metres

Heats

12:10

Women

800 Metres

Semi-Final

12:15

Men

Long Jump

Heptathlon

12:30

Men

800 Metres

Semi-Final

13:35

Men

Shot Put

Heptathlon

Evening session:

19:05

Women

Pole Vault

Final

19:10

Men

60 Metres Hurdles

Semi-Final

19:30

Men

High Jump

Heptathlon

19:40

Men

Triple Jump

Final

19:45

Women

60 Metres

Semi-Final

20:15

Women

3000 Metres

Final

20:40

Men

3000 Metres

Final

21:00

Women

400 Metres

Final

21:10

Men

400 Metres

Final

21:30

Men

60 Metres Hurdles

Final

21:45

Women

60 Metres

Final

Sunday 3 March

Morning session:

10:05

Men

60 Metres Hurdles

Heptathlon

10:18

Women

Triple Jump

Final

10:25

Women

60 Metres Hurdles

Heats

11:10

Men

4x400 Metres Relay

Heats

11:15

Men

Pole Vault

Heptathlon

11:38

Women

4x400 Metres Relay

Heats

11:50

Men

High Jump

Final

Evening session:

19:00

Men

Pole Vault

Final

19:15

Women

Long Jump

Final

19:40

Women

60 Metres Hurdles

Semi-Final

20:15

Men

4x400 Metres Relay

Final

20:30

Women

4x400 Metres Relay

Final

20:45

Men

1000 Metres

Heptathlon

21:00

Women

60 Metres Hurdles

Final

21:10

Men

800 Metres

Final

21:20

Women

800 Metres

Final

21:30

Men

1500 Metres

Final

21:45

Women

1500 Metres

Final