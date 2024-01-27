The world’s greatest wildlife holidays

Visit the kingdom of penguins in Antarctica - Getty/Moment RF

In the depths of winter, the thought that lions, leopards, jaguars or whales could soon be looming large in the lenses of your binoculars can seem like a distant fantasy. And yet, with just a few clicks of a friendly mouse, all of these and many more could be yours to experience in 2024; across habitats ranging from tropical forests to remote islands, and from the polar regions to the African savanna.

In order to turn that fantasy into reality, it’s important to book now while availability is still good. To help you choose your wildlife fix for the year, we’ve found some of the most inspiring trips on offer, including a mix of both affordable and luxury options. In addition, all have something new to offer, so if you’ve been there, done that, you may find something surprising; it might be a new destination, a new lodge, a new activity or a new time of the year when different species can be seen.

At a time when the world’s wildlife is under more pressure than ever before, it’s also reassuring to know that many of these trips – either directly or indirectly – help to fund conservation projects and the scientists who run them.

Skip to:

Polar

Visit the kingdom of penguins in Antarctica

Follow in the footsteps of Australian explorer, Sir Douglas Mawson, on a “six-star” luxury cruise along the east coast of Antarctica aboard the Scenic Eclipse. Despite restrictions on Antarctic visitor numbers, it offers exclusive access to the Mertz Glacier. Planned around the wildlife calendar, the tour ensures maximum wildlife sightings including vast colonies of King and Emperor penguins as well as whales, orcas and seals.

How to do it: Scenic (0161 516 9122; scenic.co.uk) offers the 25-day Mawson’s Antarctica: Along the East Coast from £22,700pp all-inclusive. Excludes international flights to Queenstown, New Zealand where the cruise starts; departs Dec 15.

Capture the moment in Canada

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Discover the World is introducing extra departures for female photographers on its Polar Bear Adventure trips to Manitoba during October and November. Some tours will also focus on climate change while travelling with a World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF) expert to learn how global heating is affecting bears in the Canadian North.

How to do it: Discover the World (01737 428 473; discover-the-world.com) offers five-day Climate Change trips from £7,593pp and six-day Polar Bear Photography trips from £9,177pp including full-board accommodation and flights from Winnipeg to Churchill. Excludes international flights.

Come face-to-face with polar bears in Northern Canada - Natural Habitat/Patrick J Endres

Marine

Stay close to home on the Farne Islands

Discover seals, dolphins, puffins and giant colonies of seabirds on a tour of the Farne Islands, Bass Rock and the Isle of May off the coast of Northumberland and Scotland. The 28 Farne Islands are home to grey seals and seabirds from puffins to guillemots, while Bass Rock has around 150,000 northern gannets. The Isle of May hosts the largest puffin colony on the east coast of Scotland. All three destinations are favourites of Sir David Attenborough.

How to do it: Wilderness England (01768 721210; wildernessengland.com) offers the six-night Wild Isles trip from £2,295pp including full-board accommodation, expert guide and transfers. Departs May 10 and June 15.

Discover puffins and giant colonies of seabirds on a tour of the Farne Islands - VisitBritain/Chris Orange

Swim with the fishes in the Philippines

The seas around the Moalboal peninsula on the west coast of Cebu Island are among the most biodiverse in the Philippines with more than 25 dive sites. Experienced and novice divers can swim alongside turtles and explore the coral reefs while enjoying the spectacle of a sardine bait ball or learning what mandarin fish get up to at dusk. Expect to see ghost pipefish, shrimp, porcelain crabs, nudibranch and many other species of reef fish.

How to do it: Dive Worldwide (01962 302087; diveworldwide.com) offers seven nights from £1,945pp. Includes breakfast, ten dives and return flights.

Meet the monsters of the sea in Mexico

Assist researchers studying large marine animals including dolphins, humpback whales and whale sharks in the waters surrounding Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. Locations include Laz Bay and Punta Lobos. Your findings will help scientists understand the effects of climatic events, urbanisation, and a growing ecotourism industry on marine ecosystems. They may also lead to policies that support a sustainable future.

How to do it: Earthwatch (01865 318 838; earthwatch.org) offers a nine-day trip from £2,350pp including full-board accommodation; excludes flights. Departs January to March 2024.

Go whale spotting in Mexico - Getty

Desert

Go green in South Africa

Join a conservation safari to the Kalahari Desert in the green season (March) while staying at a private reserve and participating in an eco-tourism initiative. Wild dogs, Kalahari lion, cheetah, black and white rhino, and rarer species such as brown hyena, caracal, aardvark and aardwolf may all be seen. You will also help monitor pangolins recently released into the wild after being rescued from poaching.

How to do it: Wildlife Worldwide (01962 302 086; wildlifeworldwide.com) offers ten nights from £3,895pp including full-board accommodation, safari and conservation activities, transfers and international flights. Departs March 1; dry season departures are also available in September.

Bush & savanna grasslands

Spot the elusive black leopard in Kenya

Visit Laikipia Wilderness, the only camp in Africa with regular sightings of black leopards alongside other big cats and the rare African wild dog. Game drives, bush walks, river swims, mountain biking, fly camping and meals in the bush are all on offer. You can also stay at Tangulia, a traditional tented camp in the Maasai Mara owned by Jackson Looseyia from BBC One’s Big Cat Diary.

How to do it: Expert Africa (0203 405 6666; expertafrica.com) offers the seven-day Great Kudu Fly-in Safari from £5,680pp including full-board accommodation and transfers; excludes flights.

Spot the elusive black leopard in Kenya - Dan Peel

Marvel at the migration in Tanzania

Take a front-row seat at the world-famous wildebeest migration staying at a private hill-top villa in the Grumeti Reserve adjacent to Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park. Part of the Singita Private Villa Collection, Singita Milele opens in May 2024 comes with a hefty price tag but looks out over the Serengeti with its herds of plains game and the Big Five (lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant and buffalo).

How to do it: Singita (+27 (0) 21 683 3424; singita.com) offers full-board accommodation at Milele for up to ten guests from £21,657 per night including dedicated villa staff, field guide and private game drives; excludes flights.

Revel in remote Rajasthan

Watch leopards hunting their prey on game drives at both sunrise and sunset among the grasslands, winding sand rivers, caves and granite hills of Rajasthan. Rare bird species, crocodile, deer and porcupine are also regularly seen. The luxury tented camps are located in a remote wilderness at the bottom of the Aravali Mountains in the most successful rewilding and community conservation tourism project in India.

How to do it: Scott Dunn (020 8682 5060; scottdunn.com) offers a seven-night itinerary from £8,053pp staying at two SUJÁN tented camps. Includes game drives, most meals, transfers and international and domestic flights.

Revel in remote Rajasthan

Get on the right track in South Africa

Immerse yourself in all facets of tracking wild animals. Tracking looks at the signs left by invertebrates, amphibians, birds, reptiles and mammals. All learning takes place in the field using field guides, photographs and presentations to supplement practical training. Learn directly from Shangaan trackers who have dedicated themselves to mastering the skills of traditional hunter-gatherers.

How to do it: Eco-training (+27 (0)13 752 2532; ecotraining.co.za) runs seven- and 14-day Eco-Tracker courses from several remote camps in South Africa from £987pp and £2,244pp respectively. Includes full-board tented accommodation and all activities; excludes flights.

Discover the Delta in style in Botswana

Atzaro Okavango, a new eco-friendly safari lodge made from recycled materials and powered entirely by solar energy, opens in March 2024. Owned by African Bush Camps, it offers sustainable luxury in the heart of Botswana’s Okavango Delta. Air-conditioned suites with their own plunge pools offer year-round sightings of lions, leopards, elephants, hippos, giraffes, lechwe and many other species.

How to do it: Audley Travel (01993 838 530; audleytravel.com) offers a 12-day tailor-made Botswana safari including three nights at Atzaro Okavango, three nights in the Linyanti region and three nights at Victoria Falls from £10,500pp including full-board accommodation and all flights.

Discover the Delta in style in Botswana - African Bush Camps

Highlands & mountains

Go ape in Uganda

Face-to-face encounters with Africa’s primates rank among the most rewarding of wildlife experiences. Volcanoes Safaris, pioneer of gorilla and chimpanzee eco-tourism, is opening its fifth lodge in May 2024. The location of the new Kibale Lodge has been chosen for its proximity to the population of 1,500 chimps in Uganda’s Kibale National Park and its views over the Ruwenzori Mountains.

How to do it: Aardvark Safaris (0131 297 6229; aardvarksafaris.com) offers a seven-night primate safari from £8,175pp including full-board accommodation, trekking permits, transfers and international flights.

Spot apes in Uganda - Alamy

Head for the hills in the Scottish Highlands

Search for mountain hare, pine marten, water voles, red squirrels, otters and leaping salmon alongside red and roe deer during a stay at the Alladale Estate, a rewilding pioneer in the highlands of Scotland. Visit nearby Loch Fleet and Handa Island, home to grey seals and breeding seabirds including puffins, guillemots, skuas and razorbills. Critically endangered wild cats are being bred on the estate and a pine marten hide opens in the spring.

How to do it: Naturetrek (01962 733051; naturetrek.co.uk) offers seven-day stays from £2,995pp full board including activities. Departs May 19 and 26.

Feel the lynx effect in Spain

Search for the endangered Iberian lynx in the company of expert guides among some rarely visited mountainous pockets of southern Spain. Bison, wild boar, red deer and rare bird species are also likely to be spotted. Due to the efforts of CBD-Habitat (the local lynx conservation project), local lynx numbers have risen from one hundred to more than five hundred over the last 20 years.

How to do it: Steppes Travel (01285 402150; steppestravel.com) in conjunction with the European Nature Trust offers a tailor-made six-day guided trip to southern Spain from £2,795pp including full-board accommodation and a donation to CBD-Habitat. Excludes flights.

Meet Iberian lynx in Spain - Alamy

Islands

Go barefoot at Bom Bom in São Tomé and Príncipe

Summer 2024 sees the re-opening of the barefoot luxury resort of Bom Bom on the island of Príncipe, off the western equatorial coast of Central Africa. More than 30 species are unique to the islands, including 25 bird species and seven amphibians. Between July and October, humpback whales migrate around the islands, while between October and April, four of the five turtle species – including leatherbacks – lay their eggs on the islands’ beaches.

How to do it: Rainbow Tours (0208 131 5768; rainbowtours.co.uk) offers a seven-night trip from £2,995pp including accommodation, most meals and flights.

Bom Bom island

Take the kids to Indonesia

Starting and ending in Komodo National Park, Stubborn Mule’s island-hopping voyages around Indonesia’s Ring of Fire have been designed especially for children and will be led by UK-based conservationists and naturalists, Ray and Angela Hale. After searching for whale sharks at sea, you will trek through the Park’s forests, learn about Komodo dragons and swim with manta rays and sea turtles on the nearby reefs.

How to do it: Stubborn Mule Travel (01728 752751; stubbornmuletravel.com) offers a nine-day full-board SeaTrek cruise from £5,885pp including activities and flights. Departs July 30 and August 10.

Discover the Galapagos Down Under in Australia

Stay at Southern Ocean Lodge on Kangaroo Island off the coast of South Australia which recently reopened after the bushfires of 2019. Often described as Australia’s answer to the Galapagos, the island is home to kangaroos, tammar wallabies, brushtail possums, koala bears, echidnas, marbled geckos, White’s skinks, bottle-nosed dolphins and Australian fur seals. Later, stay on Hamilton Island (koalas, dingos and rare reptiles), dive on the Great Barrier Reef and visit the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary in Brisbane.

How to do it: Red Savannah (01242 787 800; redsavannah.com) offers a 15-day Sydney, Wilderness & Reef Tour for £9,765 pp including B&B accommodation, entrance fees, guide services and internal transfers. Excludes flights.

Forest & woodland

We’re going on a bear hunt in Finland

Track bears, wolves, wolverine and elk – among many other elusive species – in the taiga forests of Eastern Finland. During an overnight bear watching excursion you will have the opportunity to first track (by identifying their droppings and marks left on trees), and then photograph these charismatic animals from a specially designed hide. You will also visit the Petola Nature Centre with its exhibition about Finland’s carnivores including the rare lynx.

How to do it: Regent Holidays (0117 453 3001; regent-travel.co.uk) offers the eight-day Finnish Wildlife & Wilderness Adventure from £1,950pp including accommodation, most meals, flights, train tickets and transfers.

Track bears in the forests of Finland - Alamy

Breathe it all in in Costa Rica

Discover the biodiverse wildlife of Costa Rica on a self-drive loop of the country’s Caribbean and Pacific coasts as well as the mountainous rainforests of the interior. Among the volcanoes, cloud forests, wetlands, coastlines and beaches are monkeys, sloths, sea turtles, caiman, iguanas and tropical birds – from scarlet macaws to the rare, multi-coloured quetzal. Dolphins and whales are often seen off the Osa Peninsula in the west.

How to do it: Pura Aventura (01273 676712; pura-aventura.com) offers the 14-day self-drive Caribbean Escape & Osa from £3,645pp including accommodation, most meals, 4x4 vehicle hire, a selection of guided activities and transfers. Excludes flights.

Discover the biodiverse wildlife of Costa Rica - Charlie Hamilton-James / naturepl.com

Paradise found in Papua New Guinea

Explore the forests of Papua New Guinea with naturalist Mike Dilger. Search for the birds of paradise (BOP) described by Alfred Wallace, the first European naturalist to observe them, as “the most beautiful and most wonderful of living things”. Species include the king of saxony, the twelve-wired BOP, the ribbon-tailed astrapia and the flame bowerbird. There will also be an opportunity to experience the island’s famous tribal cultures in a highland setting.

How to do it: Wildlife Worldwide (01962 302 086; wildlifeworldwide.com) offers a 15-day trip from £11,495pp including accommodation, most meals, guided excursions and transfers; excludes international flights.