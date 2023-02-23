World Golf Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson diagnosed with breast cancer

Jan Stephenson, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and LPGA Legends Hall of Fame, has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, her foundation announced Thursday. She will begin treatment, including chemo and radiation therapy, in the next two weeks.

“It’s impossible to overstate what Jan has meant to golf in not only Australia, but around the world, with all the effort she has put into developing young golfers through her charitable foundations,” said Michael Vandiver, executive vice president of Jan Stephenson’s Crossroads Foundation.

Stephenson, a native Australian who won 16 LPGA events and 41 times around the world, was awarded the Order of Australia Medal in 2018. The medal recognizes Australians who have demonstrated outstanding service or exceptional achievement.

Among her 41 victories were three major championships: The 1981 Peter Jackson Classic (Canadian Women’s Open), the 1982 LPGA Championship and the 1982 U.S. Women’s Open.

Stephenson has been an ambassador for ISPS Handa, the sponsor of the Women’s Australian Open, for more than 20 years.

“I am looking forward to another 20 years,” the 71-year-old said.