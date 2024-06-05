How the world of football has reacted to Mbappe’s Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe is officially a Real Madrid player and exciting times lie ahead for the Real Madrid faithful.

Having just won the UEFA Champions League, Los Blancos have now added one of the best players in the world to their ranks as they continue to build a team that can dominate the next decade.

Mbappe will likely be Real Madrid’s poster boy from here on, and rightly so given how he has lit up the football world in recent years.

His move to the Spanish capital will go down in history as one of the club’s biggest ever transfers and the excitement is palpable.

Club legends welcome Mbappe

In a recent post via his Instagram account Kylian Mbappe openly penned his unfiltered thoughts on signing for Real Madrid and how it was a dream come true. As seen in the comments section, several club legends did not hold back in welcoming the player.

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo sent out a big message to the new Galactico, showering high praise on him.

Another big name who commented on the post was none other than David Beckham, who labelled the times ‘exciting.’

Mbappe’s former teammate and Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos also joined the party on social media. Notably, the former club captain personally guided the phenom over his move to Spain and even helped him with finding a new house.

The list of legends to share the excitement of Mbappe’s arrival does not end there, with Iker Casillas also joining the bandwagon with his comment on the post.

Last, but not the least, was club legend Marcelo who made his excitement very clear.

Teammates react

Kylian Mbappe will have several familiar faces in the dressing room once he arrives in Spain later this year, especially with his compatriots Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni at the club.

The duo, understandably excited over the arrival of their national teammate, both sent out dedicated posts welcoming Mbappe.

“Welcome Home bro,” wrote Tchouameni on a post via his X account.

Camavinga, meanwhile, let the photo do the talking for his welcome.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr. commented the following on Mbappe’s post announcing the transfer to Real Madrid.