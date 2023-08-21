Olga Carmona: Spain’s World Cup-winning goalscorer is informed of father’s death minutes after final ends

Spain's World Cup-winning captain Olga Carmona was informed minutes after Sunday’s final that her father had died, the country’s football association said.

The 23-year-old Real Madrid star scored the only goal in her country’s 1-0 win over England today in Sydney in the final.

Carmona’s father passed away after a long fight with illness on Friday, a spokesperson for the Spanish FA told Reuters, but her family made the decision not to inform the left-back until after the competition was over.

Carmona posted an emotional tribute to her father after she helped her country to their first Women’s World Cup triumph.

“Without knowing it, I had my star before the game started,” Carmona wrote, a reference to the stars on national teams’ shirts representing World Cup victories.

“I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique.

“I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad.”

According to Spanish media outlet Relevo, Carmona’s family and friends decided not to tell her so that she could focus on the most important match of her life.

Carmona’s mother and brothers travelled to New Zealand during the World Cup’s group stage, but then rushed back to Spain. They arrived in Australia on Saturday to support the Real Madrid fullback in the final.

The 23-year-old had celebrated her goal on Sunday with a tribute to a friend who recently lost her mother.

“I think all of us, we felt that this team had something special,” the defender said after Spain won the title.

Writing on Twitter, the Spanish FA said: "We deeply regret to announce the death of Olga Carmona's father.

"The footballer learnt the sad news after the World Cup final. We love you, Olga, you are part of Spanish football history.

"We send out most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain.

"We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football."

A statement from Real Madrid read: “Real Madrid, our president and our board of directors are deeply saddened by the death of the father of our player Olga Carmona.

“Real Madrid want to express our condolences and our love to Olga, her family and all her loved ones.”

Carmona was named player of the match in the final. She also scored the late winner in Spain's semi-final against Sweden.

Many took to social media to offer their condolences to Carmona after Sunday’s final.

“I can’t stop thinking about Olga Carmona,” wrote one person on X, formerly Twitter. “Imagine playing the game of your life and scoring the goal that gives your team the World Cup. As soon as the game ends, they tell you that your father has passed away. I couldn’t handle it, you go from winning everything to losing everything, heart broken.”

“Imagine captaining your country and scoring a winning World Cup trophy goal only to find your father has passed away after the match, that must have been hard for Olga Carmona,” wrote another.