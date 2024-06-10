World Cup winner linked with Chelsea provides update on his future

World Cup winner linked with Chelsea provides update on his future

Manchester City star Julian Alvarez, who has been linked with a potential summer move to Chelsea has spoken about his future whilst on international duty.

Chelsea have already been busy in the close season, and following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino last month the club have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new head coach on a five year contract.

The Blues are already making moves in the transfer market as they look to strengthen Maresca’s squad ahead of the new campaign, and have completed the signing of centre back Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham.

Alvarez provides update on future

Adarabioyo won’t be the only arrival at Stamford Bridge this summer and the club have been linked with bringing in a goalkeeper, left back, striker and possibly another centre back if Trevoh Chalobah departs.

The main priority is no doubt a striker as the Blues search for a regular source of goals and someone who can compete with and complement Nicolas Jackson.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko has been strongly linked with a move and the 21-year-old has a reported release clause of £55m, but Chelsea face competition from a number of clubs for his signature including Arsenal and Manchester United.

Alvarez insists he’s happy at City despite reports linking him with a move away.

Perhaps surprisingly the Blues have been linked with City striker Alvarez with reports coming out of Argentina suggesting Chelsea were going to make a bid for the Argentine.

Alvarez reportedly wants more game time, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Paris Saint German have made contact with his agent but there’s nothing from any Premier League clubs yet.

The City man, who is currently preparing for the Copa America with Argentina has provided an update saying he’s happy at the Etihad, but we will see what happens.

More Stories / Latest News

World Cup winner linked with Chelsea provides update on his future

10th Jun 2024, 02:13pm

Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca has tactical tweak to break down stubborn opposition

10th Jun 2024, 01:30pm

“He was terrible” – Former Chelsea player slams recent Clearlake signing

10th Jun 2024, 01:00pm

“I’m calm, I feel good and I’m happy at Manchester City, and we will see what happens,” he told reporters when asked about interest in him from other clubs.

The 24-year-old would certainly make a difference to Chelsea’s attack and scored 19 goals in 54 appearances in all competitions last season.