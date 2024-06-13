World Cup training camp could be in this Ohio city

*Above video: Soccer shirt controversy*

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Possible team training camps for the 2026 World Cup include sites in Cincinnati; Chattanooga, Green Bay, Louisville, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, and Westfield, Indiana.

NWS Cleveland: Expect ‘major heat-related impacts’

FIFA announced more details of the tournament Wednesday, one day after the two-year mark before the kickoff on June 11, 2026, at Mexico City, The first World Cup to be played in three nations and the first with a field expanded to 48 nations will have 78 of 104 games in the United States and 13 each in Mexico and Canada.

The final will be July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, FIFA announced on Feb. 4. All games from the quarterfinals on will be in the U.S.

Proposed training sites in the areas of U.S. game venues are in Chester, Pennsylvania; Dallas, Fort Worth and Frisco, Texas; Kansas City and Riverside, Missouri, and Lawrence, Kansas; Marietta, Georgia; and St. Louis. There also are possible training camps in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Toluca, and Monterrey but none were listed in Canada.

‘Speechless’: Sandusky woman wins $15M prize from scratch-off ticket

FIFA said more possible training camps will be added.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.