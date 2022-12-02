World Cup scores, updates: South Korea advances with thrilling stoppage-time goal as Portugal tops Group H

AL RAYYAN, QATAR - DECEMBER 02: Heechan Hwang of South Korea celebrates after scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Portugal at Education City Stadium on December 2, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Manuel Reino Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

It was a testy finish to Group H as Uruguay and South Korea vied for the second-place spot, but a last-gasp goal from Hwang Hee-chan lifted South Korea over Portugal and into the Round of 16.

Uruguay had to feel comfortable in the second half of its own match holding a 2-0 lead over Ghana, but the South Korean score in stoppage time put Uruguay behind the eight-ball with just minutes left. The South Americans knew they needed another goal and had plenty of opportunities in the waning moments but couldn't find the back of the net.

Uruguay and South Korea both ended up with four points due to the results, but with the teams tied in goal differential, the next tiebreaker was goals scored. South Korea has scored four goals to Uruguay's two this tournament.

So it'll be South Korea moving through to the Round of 16 with its 2-1 win. It'll almost assuredly face Group G winner Brazil. The Portuguese will top the group with six points and likely face the winner of Serbia vs. Switzerland in the Round of 16.