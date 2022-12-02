World Cup scores, updates: South Korea advances with thrilling stoppage-time goal as Portugal tops Group H
It was a testy finish to Group H as Uruguay and South Korea vied for the second-place spot, but a last-gasp goal from Hwang Hee-chan lifted South Korea over Portugal and into the Round of 16.
Uruguay had to feel comfortable in the second half of its own match holding a 2-0 lead over Ghana, but the South Korean score in stoppage time put Uruguay behind the eight-ball with just minutes left. The South Americans knew they needed another goal and had plenty of opportunities in the waning moments but couldn't find the back of the net.
Uruguay and South Korea both ended up with four points due to the results, but with the teams tied in goal differential, the next tiebreaker was goals scored. South Korea has scored four goals to Uruguay's two this tournament.
So it'll be South Korea moving through to the Round of 16 with its 2-1 win. It'll almost assuredly face Group G winner Brazil. The Portuguese will top the group with six points and likely face the winner of Serbia vs. Switzerland in the Round of 16.
We're at full-time. South Korea and Portugal are moving on.
South Korea 2, Portugal 1
Uruguay 2, Ghana 0
It's all over! Uruguay is out and South Korea advances as Portugal wins the group.
WHAT A SAVE! De La Cruz clips a great cross into the near post and Cavani gets between the defenders to thump a header towards goal. Ati-Zigi flicks it over the bar, but it wouldn't have counted as the flag goes up.
The news has filtered into the stadium from the other game that South Korea have taken the lead against Portugal. As it stands, both teams are out of the World Cup, unless Uruguay can find another goal. Ghana would need three