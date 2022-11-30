World Cup scores, updates: Mexico left out of Round of 16 despite win, Argentina tops Group C

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 30, 2022 Mexico's Hirving Lozano reacts REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

After an absolutely chaotic 90 minutes in two different Qatari stadiums, Mexico was left on the outside looking in and Argentina won Group C.

Mexico beat Saudi Arabia, 2-1, but it wasn't enough to make it to the knockout round after struggling in its first two matches. Meanwhile, Argentina coasted through a non-threatening game against Poland to top the group.

The Mexicans will be disappointed with the result, as they likely only needed one more goal to move on to the knockout rounds, but they couldn't find the net despite a second-half barrage on net. Mexico would finish with 26 shots, including 19 on goal.

The results mean Argentina will move to face Australia on Saturday while Poland will meet France on Sunday.