World Cup scores, updates: Croatia advances after nervy draw with Belgium while Morocco tops Group F
Group F certainly didn't lack for drama.
While a tight draw played out between Belgium and Croatia, Morocco fought to a 2-1 win over Canada to top the group and perhaps become the biggest surprise of the 2022 World Cup. It'll advance and face the runner-up from Group E.
Belgium and Croatia had plenty of chances to earn a winner in their match but nobody could find the net and the end result is Croatia moving on to face the winner of Group E, which is almost assuredly going to be Spain.
We're at full time. Morocco will top the group and Croatia is moving on as well.
Morocco 2, Canada 1
Belgium 0, Croatia 0
Really nervy moments late on here.
Lukaku somehow doesn't find the net again! My goodness. All he needed to do was put a boot or head on that one but he opts to chest it and it's saved.
We're in the dying minutes now. Not many chances. Morocco would win the group at this rate and Croatia would advance to likely face Spain.
10 minutes left in both games. Croatia and Belgium still searching for a goal.
We are still scoreless in the 70th minute of Croatia-Belgium.