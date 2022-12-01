World Cup scores, updates: Croatia advances after nervy draw with Belgium while Morocco tops Group F

Group F certainly didn't lack for drama.

While a tight draw played out between Belgium and Croatia, Morocco fought to a 2-1 win over Canada to top the group and perhaps become the biggest surprise of the 2022 World Cup. It'll advance and face the runner-up from Group E.

Belgium and Croatia had plenty of chances to earn a winner in their match but nobody could find the net and the end result is Croatia moving on to face the winner of Group E, which is almost assuredly going to be Spain.