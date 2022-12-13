World Cup scores, updates: Argentina vs. Croatia

Lionel Messi is now just two steps away from a World Cup trophy that's eluded him throughout his illustrious career. He and Argentina are in a semifinal against Croatia (Tuesday, 2 p.m. ET, Fox/Telemundo), who overwhelmed him four years ago in Russia, and who’ll likely tackle and crunch and hack him just as the Dutch did Friday.

Will Argentina persevere and move on to the final? Or will the relentless Croatians pull off another stunner in this tournament?

Argentina vs. Croatia (over/under 2.5 goals)

2 p.m. ET Tuesday, Fox

Argentina to win (-120)

Croatia to win (+360)

Regulation tie (+240)

Unless you think a streak is about to be broken on Tuesday, we don’t advise you to take a Croatia win in regulation. Croatia hasn’t won a World Cup knockout round game in regulation since July 4, 1998. Each of its last five World Cup knockout round wins since its third-place finish in 1998 have come via penalty kicks or in extra time. Croatia’s ability to get a game to extra time is why Argentina isn’t more of an overwhelming favorite to win the game in 90 minutes. The under feels like the right side at -190 and we wouldn’t be surprised at all with a 1-1 tie at the end of 90.