World Cup Round of 16 matches, dates and times
The Round of 16 for the 2018 World Cup is set. Here are all the matchups as the knockout stages get underway.
Saturday, June 30
France vs. Argentina – 7:00 a.m. PST, 10:00 a.m. EST
Uruguay vs. Portugal – 11:00 a.m. PST, 2:00 p.m. EST
Sunday, July 1
Spain vs. Russia – 7:00 a.m. PST, 10:00 a.m. EST
Croatia vs. Denmark – 11:00 a.m. PST, 2:00 p.m. EST
Monday, July 2
Brazil vs. Mexico – 7:00 a.m. PST, 10:00 a.m. EST
Belgium vs. Japan – 11:00 a.m. PST, 2:00 p.m. EST
Tuesday, July 3
Sweden vs. Switzerland – 7:00 a.m. PST, 10:00 a.m. EST
Colombia vs. England – 11:00 a.m. PST, 2:00 p.m. EST
