World Cup Round of 16 matches, dates and times

The Round of 16 for the 2018 World Cup is set. Here are all the matchups as the knockout stages get underway.

Saturday, June 30

France vs. Argentina – 7:00 a.m. PST, 10:00 a.m. EST

Uruguay vs. Portugal – 11:00 a.m. PST, 2:00 p.m. EST

Sunday, July 1

Spain vs. Russia – 7:00 a.m. PST, 10:00 a.m. EST

Croatia vs. Denmark – 11:00 a.m. PST, 2:00 p.m. EST

Monday, July 2

Brazil vs. Mexico – 7:00 a.m. PST, 10:00 a.m. EST

Belgium vs. Japan – 11:00 a.m. PST, 2:00 p.m. EST

Tuesday, July 3

Sweden vs. Switzerland – 7:00 a.m. PST, 10:00 a.m. EST

Colombia vs. England – 11:00 a.m. PST, 2:00 p.m. EST

