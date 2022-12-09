World Cup results, highlights: Croatia tops Brazil in penalty shootout; Argentina eliminates Netherlands
Brazil and Croatia kicked off the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals in style with a cagey penalty shootout win for the Europeans.
The Brazilians were knocking on the door all game but it took a late goal from Neymar in the 106th minute to break the 0-0 deadlock. Croatia's Bruno Petkovic leveled things in extra time with a brilliant strike to send it to penalty kicks. In the shootout, it was all Croatia as the team didn't miss and Dominik Livakovic was once again a monster in goal.
The Croatians advance and will face Argentina after Lionel Messi and Co. survived one of the wildest games of the 2022 World Cup in a penalty shootout against the Netherlands. Emi Martinez sprung to his right, then to his left, for majestic saves. Messi converted to give Argentina the shootout lead, and from there, unlike in regulation, the Argentines never looked back.
Paredes sinks his too! Argentina is up 2-0 in penalties!
Steven Berghuis' penalty is saved!!
Messi sinks his penalty shot no problem!
Virgil van Dijk hits the post!
That's that for extra time, and we are going to penalties! Argentina dominated the last 15 minutes, but were just unable to find that all-important winner, and this quarter-final will be settled in the most uncomfortable way possible - from 12 yards!
SAVED! Fernandez squeezes a pass through to Lautaro Martinez, who turns Timber superbly before shooting. It's a good effort, but Noppert gets a strong hand to the ball and parries it away for a throw-in!