World Cup results, highlights: Croatia tops Brazil in penalty shootout; Argentina eliminates Netherlands

Brazil and Croatia kicked off the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals in style with a cagey penalty shootout win for the Europeans.

The Brazilians were knocking on the door all game but it took a late goal from Neymar in the 106th minute to break the 0-0 deadlock. Croatia's Bruno Petkovic leveled things in extra time with a brilliant strike to send it to penalty kicks. In the shootout, it was all Croatia as the team didn't miss and Dominik Livakovic was once again a monster in goal.

The Croatians advance and will face Argentina after Lionel Messi and Co. survived one of the wildest games of the 2022 World Cup in a penalty shootout against the Netherlands. Emi Martinez sprung to his right, then to his left, for majestic saves. Messi converted to give Argentina the shootout lead, and from there, unlike in regulation, the Argentines never looked back.