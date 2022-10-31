World Cup 2022 injury list: Pogba, Varane updates add to doubts for defending champs

Henry Bushnell
·4 min read
Manchester United&#39;s Raphael Varane, second right, reacts as he leaves the field after he was injured during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
French defender Raphael Varane left Manchester United's match at Chelsea midway through the second half with an injury. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Raphaël Varane tugged his Manchester United jersey over his bawling face last Saturday, and limped down a tunnel in despair. He'd just injured his knee in a Premier League match. He felt physical pain and intense frustration. But another source of his tears, and of others this fall, was likely the World Cup, which begins in less than a month — and which, he feared, might begin without him.

The eventual diagnosis offered hope: Varane is out until the World Cup, but not necessarily for the entirety of it. For other stars, though, hope is dwindling. Paul Pogba has suffered a setback. A handful of players have definitively been ruled out of the tournament.

They have all been done in by this World Cup's unprecedented timing. Forced out of its traditional summer window by Qatar's menacing heat, it will begin just one week after European club seasons pause, rather than a month after they end.

Its looming presence on calendars, coupled with the ever-present possibility of injury, has lingered in players' minds. "Obviously you try and do everything you can to prevent an injury," U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie said in September. "But I don't think anybody here is gonna play less aggressive, or play safe whenever we're at our club teams." They have no choice but to go full-bore, often twice a week as the tournament approaches.

And naturally, some have suffered — including McKennie, who injured his quad on Oct. 29, and faces a race against time to be fit for the Americans' Nov. 21 opener.

Below is an incomplete list of the most notable players who've been ruled out or doubtful for the 2022 World Cup. It will be updated as the roster deadline (Nov. 14) and kickoff (Nov. 20) approach.

Players who'll miss World Cup due to injury

N'Golo Kante, France — The superhuman midfielder strained his hamstring in August, then aggravated the injury after returning to training in October. He underwent surgery, and will be out for 3-4 months.

Georginio Wijnaldum, Netherlands — Wijnaldum fractured his tibia in August, leaving a hole in the Dutch midfield.

Diogo Jota, Portugal Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Oct. 18 that Jota, who might've started for Portugal in Qatar, will miss the World Cup after sustaining a calf injury in stoppage time against Man City.

Pedro Neto, Portugal — The Wolves winger injured ankle ligaments in early October.

Boubacar Kamara, France — Karmara would've been a potential Kante replacement for France. But a knee ligament injury has ruled him out of the World Cup.

Miles Robinson, United States — Robinson had established himself as a starting center back for the U.S. Then he tore his Achilles tendon in May.

Injured players who are doubtful for the World Cup

Raphaël Varane, France — The diagnosis was a thigh muscle injury that will sideline Varane for 3-4 works. And it will leave French coach Didier Deschamps with a very difficult choice. If fit, Varane might start at center back. But that is now a big "if."

Paul Pogba, France — France's midfield maestro sustained a meniscus injury in July. He initially opted against surgery, but later, in consultation with doctors, realized he needed it. As of mid-October, he appeared on track to recuperate just in time for Qatar, but his rehab has reportedly been interrupted for 10 days by a muscle injury.

Reece James, England — James, who likely would've started at right back for England, hurt his knee playing for Chelsea in October and will miss roughly two months. His club coach, Graham Potter, did not definitively rule him out for the World Cup, but James almost surely won't be in Qatar.

Kyle Walker, England — Walker, another one of England's many right backs, had groin surgery in early October. He hopes to be fit by late November, but is in a race against time.

Jesus "Tecatito" Corona, MexicoTecatito broke his leg in training with Sevilla in August. Most assumed he'd miss Qatar. But El Tri is holding out hope: manager Tata Martino included Corona on a 31-man provisional roster in late October.

Sardar Azmoun, IranBayer Leverkusen said that Azmoun, one of Iran's star strikers, "is expected to be out of action for six to eight weeks" after tearing a calf muscle on Oct. 4. He's been rehabbing in Dubai. His World Cup status is uncertain.

Ronald Araujo, Uruguay — The Barcelona defender is considered doubtful after tearing a thigh muscle while playing for Uruguay on Sept. 23. He underwent surgery in Finland the following week. He's expected to be out until the new year, but neither club nor country has given a concrete timeline.

Pepe, Portugal — The 39-year-old center back was, despite his age, still a probable starter for Portugal. But he's been out with a sprained knee, and a recovery in time for Qatar is looking increasingly unlikely.

This page will be updated with any further injury news over the coming month.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 14

    Jesse Marsch's men of Leeds United stood tall for their embattled manager and scooped up a huge win over Liverpool at Anfield.

  • AP PHOTOS: Qatar gets ready to host soccer's World Cup

    Finally, Qatar’s moment has arrived. In a few weeks, the tiny emirate jutting out into the Persian Gulf will welcome the world when it hosts the biggest sporting event to ever be staged in the Arab region. Qatar is using the World Cup to showcase its culture, history and identity for the estimated 1.2 million visitors traveling in for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament, and for the many more watching on TV, too.

  • Argentine president heads to meet Brazil's newly elected Lula

    Argentine President Alberto Fernandez will travel to Brazil on Monday to meet President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who narrowly defeated the incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil's runoff election. Argentina's ruling Peronist promptly celebrated the election result, having had a tense relationship with right-winger Bolsonaro over the past four years.

  • Jemele Hill book excerpt: Detroit Tigers, and an unlikely friend, sparked my love for journalism

    In this excerpt from her memoir, Jemele Hill explains just how the Detroit Tigers helped her fall in love with sports writing as a kid.

  • Jamal Murray with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 10/30/2022

  • WORLD CUP WATCH: Messi back in supreme form ahead of Qatar

    Lionel Messi is back in supreme form, just in time for the World Cup. With 12 goals in his last 10 games for his club and his country, the Argentina forward is delivering his best run of performances since joining Paris Saint-Germain after an emotional departure from Barcelona in the offseason of 2021. The stats speak for themselves: Seven goals in the French league, more than he had in his entire first season at PSG; four goals in four games in the Champions League; nine goals in his last three games for Argentina, including all five in a rout of Estonia in June.

  • Sweet amber dreams: 7 places in Kentucky to eat, drink and sleep bourbon

    Need ideas on where to stay while you’re on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail?

  • Emergency services help injured after collapsed bridge killed more than 140 people

    Emergency services in India rushed to the aid of the victims of the bridge collapse which has killed at least 140 people. The colonial-era suspension bridge fell apart, plunging scores of people into the below river in the western state of Gujarat.This footage shows the scene as first responders worked to save those who survived the collapse, as residents look on from the bank. After months of renovations, the 230-metre bridge had just reopened last week. The death toll is expected to continue to rise. Source: PA

  • Flurry of climate change reports have ominous message: 'We are heading in the wrong direction'

    A United Nations report found 'no credible pathway' to limiting global temperature increases to below 1.5 degrees Celsius. What to know.

  • Sumy Oblast: Russians drop explosives and fire from self-propelled artillery unit

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 29 OCTOBER 2022, 00:46 The Russians opened fire on five hromadas [hromada - an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories-ed] in Sumy Oblast during 29 October.

  • Here are 5 things we learned from the Ohio State Buckeyes' 44-31 win over Penn State

    Ohio State moved to 8-0 with a 44-31 win over Penn State. Here's what we learned about the Buckeyes from their performance Saturday in Happy Valley.

  • Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for week 9

    Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens offers up a trio of players for fantasy managers to consider — the Bears' Justin Fields, Chargers' Josh Palmer and Jaguars' Evan Engram.

  • Pakistan keep World Cup hopes alive, Bangladesh win thriller

    Pakistan kept their T20 World Cup semi-final hopes alive Sunday by cruising to a first win of the tournament while Bangladesh got their challenge back on track by holding off Zimbabwe in a thriller.

  • Pakistan lays to rest journalist killed in ex-PM Khan march

    Pakistan laid to rest on Monday a journalist who was crushed to death while covering a political march held by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, with hundreds of mourners attending her funeral. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after falling from the container truck that Khan was traveling in as the former premier and hundreds of his supporters journey to the capital, Islamabad. Khan's followers are piled onto trucks and cars in the convoy but many are also marching alongside on foot.

  • Sean McVay falls to 3-9 against Kyle Shanahan with Week 8 loss

    The Rams lost to the 49ers again in Week 8, giving Sean McVay a 3-9 record against Kyle Shanahan.

  • Arkansas versus Notre Dame? CBS Sports analyst think it will happen

    CBS Sports' Jerry Palm is predicting Arkansas to play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl.

  • OPEC+ 'only a phone call away' if markets need balancing - UAE minister

    ABU DHABI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates' energy minister said on Monday that OPEC+ was always willing to balance crude oil markets if needed, and that if consumers require its help, the alliance of top producers was "only a phone call away". Suhail al-Mazrouei told a major industry event in Abu Dhabi that OPEC+, which groups the producer bloc with allies including Russia, can always be trusted to balance oil supply and demand. OPEC+ faced one of its biggest clashes with the West after it agreed oil production cuts in October, a decision the U.S. administration called shortsighted.

  • Martinsville Cup playoff race results, points standings

    Points, results: Where everyone finished at Martinsville, where winner Christopher Bell won to advance to the Championship 4 round at Phoenix Raceway.

  • Should fans be worried about Arkansas basketball?

    Go ahead, bet against Eric Musselman and Arkansas and see what happens.

  • Arsenal, Man United prove Guardiola right with PL wins

    Pep Guardiola says he can sense the coming tide. The Manchester City manager will be even more convinced of the new threats to his team's dominance after the latest round of Premier League games. Manchester United is “finally” on its way back under Erik ten Hag, Guardiola declared Friday.