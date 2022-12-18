World Cup final scores, updates: Argentina vs. France

Sunday’s 2022 World Cup Final between France and Argentina could be a great one.

It’s indisputable that these teams have been two of the best all tournament, and it looks set to be an extremely close final. There’s no favorite to win at BetMGM. That speaks to the strength of both teams and their star power. Any casual bettors who could be attracted to Lionel Messi and Argentina can also be swayed by France and Kylian Mbappe.

Argentina vs. France (over/under 2.5 goals)

10 a.m. ET, FOX

Argentina to win in regulation (+180)

Argentina to win in regulation, extra time or PKs (-110)

France to win in regulation (+180)

France to win in regulation, extra time or PKs (-110)

Regulation tie (+195)

The battle of the fullbacks could be fascinating. Argentina has done well in the knockout rounds with fullbacks Nahuel Molina and Marcos Acuna getting forward. France’s Theo Hernandez isn’t afraid to push up the field, either, and Jules Kounde is more of a centerback than a true right back. While each team’s fullbacks might be instructed to stay back a bit more in this game, given each team’s attacking threats on the wings, it’s easy to envision space for either team on the counterattack. Whoever does a better job of closing down the space on the sidelines near the back line will have a significant advantage in this game.

France’s first shutout of the tournament came in the semifinals against Morocco, while Argentina gave up multiple goals to both Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands. This game has a great chance of heading into extra time. A regulation tie at +195 is tempting. It’s far too easy to envision Messi capping this run through the World Cup with the game-winning goal. And an Mbappe winner would also be riveting, as he stakes his claim to legendary status within the world of soccer at the age of 23.