World Cup final predictions: Argentina vs France – who our experts think will win

World Cup final predictions: Argentina v France – who our experts think will win and why

Argentina and France have played each other three times in the World Cup, last meeting in Russia in 2018 when Didier Deschamps’s side won 4-3 in the Round of 16. Argentina won the first two meetings in 1930 and 1978. But who, according to our field of experts, will win the 2022 World Cup final when the two nations meet in Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha?

Jason Burt

Argentina 1 France 2

It is a final that could easily go all the way to extra-time and penalties. These are two well-matched teams and while Argentina have grown into the tournament France have continued to find a way and will do so again.

Sam Wallace

France 3 Argentina 1

Depends how badly the flu has ravaged the French squad but there is no doubt they are the best team at the tournament. They play Premier League-style high-energy football and in Kylian Mbappé they have the World Cup's most disruptive attacking player. As he proved against Morocco, he might not always get the decisive goal but it is the panic he causes in defences that creates opportunities for others.

Matt Law

Argentina to win on penalties

France will not fancy a shoot-out against Argentina and their dancing goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who will pull out every trick in the book to put off Mbappé and Co. Here’s to a final Martínez wiggle.

Emiliano Martínez - World Cup final predictions: Argentina v France – who will win? - Getty Images/Lars Baron

Oliver Brown

Argentina 2 France 1

The travelling support, in Argentina’s favour by a ratio of at least 20 to one, will make their players feel as if they are performing in Buenos Aires, not Doha. That atmosphere, coupled with the sense of mission that surrounds Lionel Messi in his final World Cup game, promises to give them a vital edge.

James Ducker

Argentina 1 France 2

Much as I hope this will be Messi’s day and he disappears into the night with that elusive World Cup winners' medal, I'm not sure how Argentina will cope with France's front three and Antoine Griezmann. As such, I fancy Didier Deschamps' side to become only the third back-to-back winners in the competition's 92-year history and Mbappé a two-time world champion before the age of 24.

Story continues

Mike McGrath

Argentina 1 France 0

France probably edge on paper with Griezmann redefined and Giroud as good as any point of his career. But it has to be Messi. His team-mates are doing it for him as much as Argentina and I am expecting a narrow win.

Tom Morgan

Argentina 2 France 1

France have been generally better than Argentina in this tournament, and have a habit of scoring even during mediocre spells in matches. But this feels destined to be Messi’s night. Some magic in the second half, perhaps with Julián Álvarez chipping in after looking sensational against Croatia.

Julián Álvarez and Lionel Messi - World Cup final predictions: Argentina v France – who will win? - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Jeremy Wilson

Argentina 1 France 2

The heart may say Messi’s Argentina on his World Cup swansong but, as in Russia four years ago, France have been mightily impressive when it matters.

John Percy

Argentina 2 France 1

This will be a tight affair, with France possibly taking the lead, but Messi will be given the send-off he deserves.

Luke Edwards

Argentina 0 France 2

The romantic in me would love to see Messi finally lead Argentina to a World Cup title to move alongside Maradona as the greatest player in the country’s history, but France have looked the most complete team in Qatar, capable of adapting their playing style to the opposition, attacking with menace and defending rigidly. They also have their own superstar match-winner in Mbappé and should shade the final.

Jim White

Argentina 1 France 2

France have a knack of winning while neither dominating nor playing particularly well. It is a very useful trait to have.