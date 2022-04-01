World Cup draw: USMNT gets England on Black Friday

The World Cup draw took place Friday in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The United States got England and Iran at the men's World Cup draw on Friday, as organizers unveiled the full slate of group stage matchups for the 2022 tournament.

At a glitzy, utterly bizarre ceremony in Doha, the U.S., seeded in Pot 2 after clinching qualification Wednesday, drew the English from Pot 1, then the Iranians from Pot 3. Its fourth group opponent will be the winner of European playoff in June — either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

The USMNT will play England on Friday, Nov. 25, which is Black Friday, in its second match. Its opener, on the opening day of the tournament, Nov. 21, will be against the European playoff winner.

Kickoff times remain to be determined, but should be announced shortly after the draw is complete.

Below is the full draw, followed by the full schedule.

Full 2022 World Cup draw

GROUP A

1. Qatar (A1)

2. Netherlands (A4)

3. Senegal (A3)

4. Ecuador (A2)

GROUP B

1. England (B1)

2. United States (B3)

3. Iran (B2)

4. Wales/Scotland/Ukraine (B4)

GROUP C

1. Argentina (C1)

2. Mexico (C3)

3. Poland (C4)

4. Saudi Arabia (C2)

GROUP D

1. France (D1)

2. Denmark (D3)

3. Tunisia (D4)

4. Peru/Australia/UAE (D2)

GROUP E

1. Spain (E1)

2. Germany (E3)

3. Japan (E4)

4. Costa Rica/New Zealand (E2)

GROUP F

1. Belgium (F1)

2. Croatia (F4)

3. Morocco (F3)

4. Canada (F2)

GROUP G

1. Brazil (G1)

2. Switzerland (G3)

3. Serbia (G2)

4. Cameroon (G4)

GROUP H

1. Portugal (H1)

2. Uruguay (H3)

3. South Korea (H4)

4. Ghana (H2)

Two teams advance from each group to the knockout rounds. The winner of Group A players the runner-up in Group B in the Round of 16. The winner of Group B plays the runner-up in Group A. The same matchup structure applies to Groups C and D; Groups E and F; and Groups G and H.

The USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. In 2014, when pots were seeded geographically rather than by FIFA ranking, the Americans drew Germany, Portugal and Ghana. They advanced from the group in second place, and lost to Belgium in the Round of 16.

Story continues

Day-by-day World Cup Schedule

(Kickoff times to be announced. Matches begin between 5 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. ET)

Monday, November 21

Qatar vs. Ecuador

Senegal vs. Netherlands

England vs. Iran

United States vs. Wales/Ukraine/Scotland

Tuesday, November 22

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

Mexico vs. Poland

France vs. Peru/Australia/UAE

Denmark vs. Tunisia

Wednesday, November 23

Spain vs. Costa Rica/New Zealand

Germany vs. Japan

Belgium vs. Canada

Morocco vs. Croatia

Thursday, November 24 (Thanksgiving)

Brazil vs. Serbia

Switzerland vs. Cameroon

Portugal vs. Ghana

Uruguay vs. South Korea

Friday, November 25

Qatar vs. Senegal

Ecuador vs. Netherlands

England vs. United States

Iran vs. Wales/Ukraine/Scotland

Saturday, November 26

Argentina vs. Mexico

Saudi Arabia vs. Poland

France vs. Denmark

Peru/Australia/UAE vs. Tunisia

Sunday, November 27

Spain vs. Germany

Costa Rica/New Zealand vs. Japan

Belgium vs. Morocco

Canada vs. Croatia

Monday, November 28

Brazil vs. Switzerland

Serbia vs. Cameroon

Portugal vs. Uruguay

Ghana vs. South Korea

Tuesday, November 29

Qatar vs. Netherlands

Ecuador vs. Senegal

England vs. Wales/Ukraine/Scotland

Iran vs. United States

Wednesday, November 30

Argentina vs. Poland

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

France vs. Tunisia

Peru/Australia/UAE vs. Denmark

Thursday, December 1

Spain vs. Japan

Costa Rica/New Zealand vs. Germany

Belgium vs. Croatia

Canada vs. Morocco

Friday, December 2

Brazil vs. Cameroon

Serbia vs. Switzerland

Portugal vs. South Korea

Ghana vs. Uruguay

Saturday, December 3

A winner vs. B runner-up

C winner vs. D runner-up

Sunday, December 4

B winner vs. A runner-up

D winner vs. C runner-up

Monday, December 5

E winner vs. F runner-up

G winner vs. H runner-up

Tuesday, December 6

F winner vs. E runner-up

H winner vs. G runner-up

Friday, December 9

Dec. 3 winner vs. Dec. 3 winner

Dec. 5 winner vs. Dec. 5 winner

Saturday, December 10

Dec. 4 winner vs. Dec. 4 winner

Dec. 6 winner vs. Dec. 6 winner

Tuesday, December 13

Dec. 9 winner vs. Dec. 9 winner

Wednesday, December 14

Dec. 10 winner vs. Dec. 10 winner

Saturday, December 17

Third-place match

Sunday, December 18

Final