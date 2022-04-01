World Cup draw: USMNT gets England on Black Friday
The United States got England and Iran at the men's World Cup draw on Friday, as organizers unveiled the full slate of group stage matchups for the 2022 tournament.
At a glitzy, utterly bizarre ceremony in Doha, the U.S., seeded in Pot 2 after clinching qualification Wednesday, drew the English from Pot 1, then the Iranians from Pot 3. Its fourth group opponent will be the winner of European playoff in June — either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.
The USMNT will play England on Friday, Nov. 25, which is Black Friday, in its second match. Its opener, on the opening day of the tournament, Nov. 21, will be against the European playoff winner.
Kickoff times remain to be determined, but should be announced shortly after the draw is complete.
Below is the full draw, followed by the full schedule.
Full 2022 World Cup draw
GROUP A
1. Qatar (A1)
2. Netherlands (A4)
3. Senegal (A3)
4. Ecuador (A2)
GROUP B
1. England (B1)
2. United States (B3)
3. Iran (B2)
4. Wales/Scotland/Ukraine (B4)
GROUP C
1. Argentina (C1)
2. Mexico (C3)
3. Poland (C4)
4. Saudi Arabia (C2)
GROUP D
1. France (D1)
2. Denmark (D3)
3. Tunisia (D4)
4. Peru/Australia/UAE (D2)
GROUP E
1. Spain (E1)
2. Germany (E3)
3. Japan (E4)
4. Costa Rica/New Zealand (E2)
GROUP F
1. Belgium (F1)
2. Croatia (F4)
3. Morocco (F3)
4. Canada (F2)
GROUP G
1. Brazil (G1)
2. Switzerland (G3)
3. Serbia (G2)
4. Cameroon (G4)
GROUP H
1. Portugal (H1)
2. Uruguay (H3)
3. South Korea (H4)
4. Ghana (H2)
Two teams advance from each group to the knockout rounds. The winner of Group A players the runner-up in Group B in the Round of 16. The winner of Group B plays the runner-up in Group A. The same matchup structure applies to Groups C and D; Groups E and F; and Groups G and H.
The USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. In 2014, when pots were seeded geographically rather than by FIFA ranking, the Americans drew Germany, Portugal and Ghana. They advanced from the group in second place, and lost to Belgium in the Round of 16.
Day-by-day World Cup Schedule
(Kickoff times to be announced. Matches begin between 5 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. ET)
Monday, November 21
Qatar vs. Ecuador
Senegal vs. Netherlands
England vs. Iran
United States vs. Wales/Ukraine/Scotland
Tuesday, November 22
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia
Mexico vs. Poland
France vs. Peru/Australia/UAE
Denmark vs. Tunisia
Wednesday, November 23
Spain vs. Costa Rica/New Zealand
Germany vs. Japan
Belgium vs. Canada
Morocco vs. Croatia
Thursday, November 24 (Thanksgiving)
Brazil vs. Serbia
Switzerland vs. Cameroon
Portugal vs. Ghana
Uruguay vs. South Korea
Friday, November 25
Qatar vs. Senegal
Ecuador vs. Netherlands
England vs. United States
Iran vs. Wales/Ukraine/Scotland
Saturday, November 26
Argentina vs. Mexico
Saudi Arabia vs. Poland
France vs. Denmark
Peru/Australia/UAE vs. Tunisia
Sunday, November 27
Spain vs. Germany
Costa Rica/New Zealand vs. Japan
Belgium vs. Morocco
Canada vs. Croatia
Monday, November 28
Brazil vs. Switzerland
Serbia vs. Cameroon
Portugal vs. Uruguay
Ghana vs. South Korea
Tuesday, November 29
Qatar vs. Netherlands
Ecuador vs. Senegal
England vs. Wales/Ukraine/Scotland
Iran vs. United States
Wednesday, November 30
Argentina vs. Poland
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico
France vs. Tunisia
Peru/Australia/UAE vs. Denmark
Thursday, December 1
Spain vs. Japan
Costa Rica/New Zealand vs. Germany
Belgium vs. Croatia
Canada vs. Morocco
Friday, December 2
Brazil vs. Cameroon
Serbia vs. Switzerland
Portugal vs. South Korea
Ghana vs. Uruguay
Saturday, December 3
A winner vs. B runner-up
C winner vs. D runner-up
Sunday, December 4
B winner vs. A runner-up
D winner vs. C runner-up
Monday, December 5
E winner vs. F runner-up
G winner vs. H runner-up
Tuesday, December 6
F winner vs. E runner-up
H winner vs. G runner-up
Friday, December 9
Dec. 3 winner vs. Dec. 3 winner
Dec. 5 winner vs. Dec. 5 winner
Saturday, December 10
Dec. 4 winner vs. Dec. 4 winner
Dec. 6 winner vs. Dec. 6 winner
Tuesday, December 13
Dec. 9 winner vs. Dec. 9 winner
Wednesday, December 14
Dec. 10 winner vs. Dec. 10 winner
Saturday, December 17
Third-place match
Sunday, December 18
Final