World Cup Day Nine: Brazil late show downs Costa Rica, Nigeria blow Group D wide open & late Swiss drama

It’s day nine of the World Cup – and Brazil left it late to answer their critics. 

After Argentina’s no show on Thursday, the five-time champions also had questions to answer having drawn their opening fixture. 

‘The Selecao’ saw off Costa Rica – but only with two goals in injury time from Philippe Coutinho and Neymar.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina will have been watching closely as Ahmed Musa’s double to sink Iceland gave them hope of making the knockout stages despite last night’s disaster against Croatia.

Finally on Friday in Group E, Serbia faced Switzerland knowing a win would take them into the last 16 – but a late goal secured a 2-1 victory for the Swiss to frustrate Nemanja Matic and Co.

Here’s Yahoo Sport’s favourite images from the day, as the World Cup hots up.

<p>Neymar makes it 2-0 in the final seconds to end a frustrating day on a high </p>
Brazil v Costa Rica

<p>Brazil’s double act get in on the goals </p>
Brazil v Costa Rica

<p>The roar says it all as Brazil snatch the win in injury time </p>
Brazil v Costa Rica

<p>Brazil win it after Coutinho fires in late on </p>
Brazil v Costa Rica

<p>Neymar has another go at goal as Brazil lay seige </p>
Brazil v Costa Rica

<p>Head in hands for Neymar as a penalty decision is reversed </p>
Brazil v Costa Rica

<p>Neymar can’t believe it as Brazil stutter </p>
Brazil v Costa Rica

<p>Neymar looks for some assistant after hitting the deck </p>
Brazil v Costa Rica

<p>Brazil fans show their colours together </p>
Brazil v Costa Rica

<p>Gabriel Jesus has a goal ruled out </p>
Brazil v Peru

<p>It’s a full house for Brazil v Costa Rica </p>
Brazil v Costa Rica

<p>Heading it however you can – Brazil win a high ball </p>
Brazil v Costa Rica

<p>Brazil fans have a half-time festival as they away their team’s return </p>
Brazil v Peru

<p>Neymar shows his agony as another chance goes begging </p>
Brazil v Peru

<p>Costa Rica’s Bryan Ruiz is in control as the first half ends goalless </p>
Brazil vPeru

<p>Willian tried to get Brazil going but it’s a frustrating first half </p>
Brazil v Peru

<p>Brazil’s female fans soak up the atmosphere in St Petersburg </p>
Brazil v Costa Rica

<p>Brazil v Costa Rica </p>
Brazil v Costa Rica

<p>There’s plenty of colour in the crowd ahead of kick-off </p>
Brazil v Costa Rica

<p>Brazil are in the zone ahead of kick-off </p>
Brazil v Peru

<p>Brazil fans are in the mood for a party – but are their team? </p>
Brazil v Costa Rica

<p>Brazil and Costa Rica enter the arena – it’s time for kick-off! </p>
Brazil v Costa Rica

<p>Nigeria squad gather prior to the group D match </p>
Iceland v Nigeria

<p>Plenty of fans got into the World Cup spirit </p>
Iceland v Nigeria

<p>Iceland fans always bring passion. </p>
Iceland v Nigeria

<p>Iceland’s Aron Gunnarsson, right, fights for the ball with Nigeria’s Oghenekaro Etebo </p>
Iceland v Nigeria

<p>An Iceland fan holds up her nation’s flag. </p>
Iceland v Nigeria

<p>A fan shows her support with face paint </p>
Iceland v Nigeria

<p>Iceland fans give us a thumbs up </p>
Iceland v Nigeria

<p>Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho in action with Iceland’s Kari Arnason and Gylfi Sigurdsson </p>
Iceland v Nigeria

<p>Nigeria’s Ahmed Musa opens the scoring </p>
Iceland v Nigeria

<p>Referee Matt Conger from New Zealand watches the Video Assistant Referee system </p>
Iceland v Nigeria

<p>Nigeria’s Ahmed Musa celebrates his team’s second goal </p>
Iceland v Nigeria

<p>The Jumbotron shows VAR review called by referee Matthew Conger </p>
Iceland v Nigeria

<p>Nigeria’s Ahmed Musa, right, celebrates scoring </p>
Iceland v Nigeria

<p>Nigeria celebrate with their coach </p>
Iceland v Nigeria

<p>A fan supports Switzerland prior to the group E match against Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Victor Caivano) </p>
Serbia v Switzerland

<p>Fans wait for the start of the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Victor Caivano) </p>
Serbia v Switzerland

<p>Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic scores his side’s opening goal past Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Victor Caivano) </p>
Serbia v Switzerland

<p>Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal. </p>
Serbia v Switzerland

<p>A supporter of Serbia cheers prior to the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) </p>
Serbia v Switzerland

<p>Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) </p>
Serbia v Switzerland

<p>Serbia goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic, left, blocks a shoot from Switzerland’s Blerim Dzemaili, centre, during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) </p>
Serbia goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic, left, blocks a shoot from Switzerland’s Blerim Dzemaili, centre, during the group E match between Switzerland and Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

<p>Fans cheer for Switzerland prior to the group E match between against Serbia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Victor Caivano) </p>
Serbia v Switzerland

<p>Soccer Football – World Cup – Group E – Serbia vs Switzerland – Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia – June 22, 2018 Switzerland’s Yann Sommer watches the ball go over the crossbar REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>
Serbia v Switzerland

<p>Soccer Football – World Cup – Group E – Serbia vs Switzerland – Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia – June 22, 2018 Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>
Serbia v Switzerland

<p>Soccer Football – World Cup – Group E – Serbia vs Switzerland – Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia – June 22, 2018 Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic looks dejected REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>
Serbia v Switzerland

<p>Soccer Football – World Cup – Group E – Serbia vs Switzerland – Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia – June 22, 2018 Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>
Serbia v Switzerland

<p>Soccer Football – World Cup – Group E – Serbia vs Switzerland – Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia – June 22, 2018 Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>
Serbia v Switzerland

<p>Soccer Football – World Cup – Group E – Serbia vs Switzerland – Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia – June 22, 2018 Serbia’s Vladimir Stojkovic REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>
Serbia v Switzerland

