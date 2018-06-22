World Cup Day Nine: Brazil late show downs Costa Rica, Nigeria blow Group D wide open & late Swiss drama

It’s day nine of the World Cup – and Brazil left it late to answer their critics.

After Argentina’s no show on Thursday, the five-time champions also had questions to answer having drawn their opening fixture.

READ MORE: England’s World Cup opponents: Who the Three Lions could face in the last 16

READ MORE: Every World Cup squad value revealed

‘The Selecao’ saw off Costa Rica – but only with two goals in injury time from Philippe Coutinho and Neymar.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina will have been watching closely as Ahmed Musa’s double to sink Iceland gave them hope of making the knockout stages despite last night’s disaster against Croatia.

Finally on Friday in Group E, Serbia faced Switzerland knowing a win would take them into the last 16 – but a late goal secured a 2-1 victory for the Swiss to frustrate Nemanja Matic and Co.

Here’s Yahoo Sport’s favourite images from the day, as the World Cup hots up.