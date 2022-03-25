Canadians livid as Costa Rica shoots off fireworks during national anthem

'O Canada' had a little extra flare Thursday night in Costa Rica. (REUTERS/Mayela Lopez)

The Canadian national men’s soccer team was in San Jose, Costa Rica on Thursday, looking to continue its winning habits as it inches closer to a berth in the 2022 World Cup.

Meanwhile, fans packed the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica hoping to spur on their team to a result that would keep them alive in the race to qualify for Qatar.

The excitement and energy in the ground may have gone overboard though, as fireworks were set off at the stadium during the playing of the Canadian national anthem.

Canadian soccer fans quickly took to Twitter to express their displeasure with their Central American counterparts.

The unexpected pyrotechnics show wasn’t the only thing on viewers’ minds, as many shared their thoughts on a subpar-looking playing surface.

The stadium reportedly held a concert by British rock band Coldplay only days before the game, likely explaining the poor state of the field.

Canada ultimately couldn't get revenge for the anthem fiasco, falling 1-0. The team's next chance to punch its ticket to the World Cup comes this weekend at Toronto's BMO Field against Jamaica.

