Canadians livid as Costa Rica shoots off fireworks during national anthem

'O Canada' had a little extra flare Thursday night in Costa Rica. (REUTERS/Mayela Lopez)

The Canadian national men’s soccer team was in San Jose, Costa Rica on Thursday, looking to continue its winning habits as it inches closer to a berth in the 2022 World Cup.

Meanwhile, fans packed the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica hoping to spur on their team to a result that would keep them alive in the race to qualify for Qatar.

The excitement and energy in the ground may have gone overboard though, as fireworks were set off at the stadium during the playing of the Canadian national anthem.

Canadian soccer fans quickly took to Twitter to express their displeasure with their Central American counterparts.

Costa Rica doing a firework show during our anthem has to be the most disrespectful thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Classless and embarrassing. #CanMNT — 🅵🆁🅰🆃🅴🆂 (@CratesOfFrates) March 25, 2022

For a country without an Army, Costa Rica has some cajones lighting fireworks thru the Canadian National Anthem. — Jeremy D. Fisher (@jadyfish) March 25, 2022

Seems on brand for Costa Rica to let the fireworks rip right through the playing of O Canada. — Witt (@WitterSR) March 25, 2022

These jokers were whistling through the entirety of 'O Canada' and had fireworks going off for most of the anthem, too.



Soccer in Central America! https://t.co/ItyoCzOAjs — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) March 25, 2022

Did they REALLY buss off fireworks like that during our anthem???



Nah, Canada we gotta thrash these guys. #CanMNT — JB (@DontCheeseMeB) March 25, 2022

Total disrespect by Costa Rica having fireworks during the Canadian National Anthem. #CanadaSoccer Go Canada Go! — BrettdrC®🇨🇦|Don’t be the pawn| (@brettdrc) March 25, 2022

The unexpected pyrotechnics show wasn’t the only thing on viewers’ minds, as many shared their thoughts on a subpar-looking playing surface.

Costa Rica’s field is horribly groomed. Looks like a few divots as well. — Jeff Green (@jeffreycgreen) March 25, 2022

This Costa Rica field making my eyes bleed — Shawn T🦑 (@DatNightInPorto) March 25, 2022

The stadium reportedly held a concert by British rock band Coldplay only days before the game, likely explaining the poor state of the field.

Canada ultimately couldn't get revenge for the anthem fiasco, falling 1-0. The team's next chance to punch its ticket to the World Cup comes this weekend at Toronto's BMO Field against Jamaica.

