World Cup: Best images from Russia's opening win over Saudi Arabia

Host nation, Russia opened their tournament with a convincing 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia. Yuri Gazinskiy opened the scoring early, a few minutes before Alan Dzagoev was forced off with what looked like a hamstring injury. It would be his replacement, Denise Cheryshev who would double the lead just before the break. In the second half, Artem Dzyuba scored to put the game beyond the reach of the hapless Saudis. Cheryshev added another with an audacious finish using the outside of his foot in injury time. Rising star Aleksandr Golovin added a fifth to the delight of the emphatic home crowd just seconds before the final whistle.

