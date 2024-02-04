World Cup 2026: Azteca Stadium in Mexico City to host opening game

The Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will host the opening game of the 2026 World Cup on 11 June, Fifa president Gianni Infantino has announced.

Mexico is one of three countries co-hosting the expanded 48-team tournament along with the United States and Canada.

They have hosted two World Cups on their own, in 1970 and 1986.

In total, 16 cities have been chosen to host games, with Zapopan and Guadalupe also staging matches in Mexico.

