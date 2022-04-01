World Cup 2022 group stage verdict: England to cruise into last 16 - and here's who will join them - GETTY IMAGES

The draw has been made and now every team knows who stands between them and the knockout stages of the World Cup. There are 234 days until the big kick-off on November 21 and every one of those will doubtless be filled with fans mulling over possible permutations in Qatar.

Our very own Sam Wallace has got the ball rolling with how he sees the group stages panning out.

Group A - Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Holland

The lowest key opening game in modern World Cup history? The 51st ranked hosts Qatar against the fourth-place South American qualifiers is not the showbiz start Fifa might have hoped for - but then they voted for all this. The other two sides, Senegal and Holland, offer a much juicier prospect, including Sadio Mane against Virgil Van Dijk. Hard to see past them as the group qualifiers.

Qualify: Holland, Senegal

The draw has been kind to Virgil van Dijk and his Holland team - GETTY IMAGES

Group B - England, Iran, USA, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

The most chaotic group of the lot from a diplomatic point of view. England have never played Iran before, and there are many reasons for that in respect of a country to which the Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel, and none whatsoever for dual-nationals. As for the possibility of an unprecedented all-British World Cup tie, that presumes that Ukraine will not prevail over Wales and Scotland. A big assumption given the Ukrainian strength at Euro 2020 and then more recently in spite of the Russian invasion. The United States qualified third in Concacaf. Aside from the politics, it feels like a relatively comfortable group for England.

Qualify: England, Ukraine

Group C - Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Most likely the swansong World Cup for Lionel Messi, and a place in the same group for Robert Lewandowski and Poland. Mexico are accompanied by huge groups of fans whenever they play at a World Cup but have gone out in the round of 16 in every one of the last seven tournaments back to 1990. Saudi Arabia lost just one game in qualifying and finished ahead of Japan in their group. Feels quite open, with Mexico and Poland competing for the second place behind Argentina.

Qualify: Argentina, Mexico

Group D - France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

A smooth ride for the defending champions. Plus ca change: both Denmark and Peru, the latter of whom play-off for the remaining place, were in the same group with France at the 2018 World Cup. France and Denmark drew their final game that time around. Denmark have been outstanding in qualifying and should be more of a challenge in this tournament. Tunisia have never been beyond the group stage in five World Cup finals.

Qualify: Denmark, France

Group E - Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Spain vs Germany is the game of the round, even if the Germans were dire – and thus very watchable - in Russia four years ago. Both countries were World Cup winners in the previous decade and both are now rebuilding after the passing into history of previous golden generations. Costa Rica or New Zealand are the teams in the play-off for the final spot. Japan have been in every World Cup since 1998. Although this group is all about the two big guns, after the calamity of 2018, one cannot now assume Germany will automatically advance.

Qualify: Spain, Japan

Group F - Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Two very powerful football nations in Belgium and Croatia – World Cup 2018’s losing semi-finalists - and then two for whom qualifying for the tournament was the key battle to be won. Morocco have been to one World Cup finals in the last five. Canada, managed by Englishman John Herdman, have only ever qualified once before, in 1986. So likely Group F comes back to the game between the two famous names and the fear that there might not be much jeopardy.

Qualify: Belgium, Croatia

Group G - Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Another unfortunate repeat of the 2018 draw that makes it all feel a little tired. Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia were in Group E together in Russia and finished in that order in the top three places. Cameroon faced Brazil in the group stages in 2014 in what was a very poor tournament for the African nation. On ranking form alone it should be Brazil and Switzerland that make it through to the second round quite comfortably.

Qualify: Brazil, Switzerland

Group H - Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

A lot of Cristiano Ronaldo drama awaits although one assumes he will play on for Portugal post-2022 and until they change the locks at the training ground. Portugal lost to Uruguay in the round of 16 in Russia four years ago. The most eagerly anticipated game – and potentially one of the best in the round – will be Uruguay against Ghana. It was Luiz Suarez’s last-minute handball in the quarter-final against Ghana in 2010 that denied the African side the chance to be the first side from their continent in a World Cup semi-final. They then lost on penalties after Suarez was sent off. South Korea have been in each of the previous nine World Cup finals back to 1986.

Qualify: Uruguay, Ghana