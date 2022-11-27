World Cup 2022: Spain could eliminate Germany from the tournament on Sunday

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 23: Jamal Musiala of Germany reacts after missing a scoring chance during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Is Germany looking at a must-win game over Spain on Sunday?

One of the best games of the group stage got even more enticing after Germany lost to Japan to open the tournament. And it's entirely plausible that Germany could be eliminated from World Cup contention with a loss to the Spaniards.

Can Germany get a result? Its World Cup hopes will likely depend on it. Here's what you need to know to bet Sunday's games. All odds are from BetMGM.

Group E standings

1. Spain, 3 points

1. Japan, 3 points

3. Germany, 0 points

4. Costa Rica, 0 points

Odds to win Group E

Spain (-300)

Japan (+350)

Germany (+650)

Costa Rica (+15000)

Odds to finish top 2 in Group E

Spain (-2500)

Japan (-275)

Germany (+130)

Costa Rica (+4000)

Japan vs. Costa Rica (over/under 2.5 goals)

5 a.m. ET Sunday, FS1

Japan to win (-225)

Costa Rica to win (+725)

Tie (+320)

Japan’s win over Germany would have been the upset of the first round of group stage games if it wasn’t for Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina. Costa Rica, meanwhile, was blistered by Spain. A win puts Japan in a fantastic position to advance to the next round and we think that will happen.

Spain vs. Germany (2.5)

2 p.m. ET Sunday, FS1

Spain to win (+135)

Germany to win (+185)

Tie (+250)

If Japan wins or ties Costa Rica earlier in the day then Germany will be out of the World Cup with a loss. We’re a little surprised the over is at -145 and the under is at +100. We think this could be an especially cagey affair given the attacking talent on both teams. Our bold bet of the weekend is a parlay of the tie at +250 with the under at +100 if you can find a book that will offer that.

Group F standings

1. Belgium, 3 points

2. Croatia, 1 point

3. Morocco, 1 point

4. Canada, 0 points

Odds to win Group F

Belgium (-200)

Croatia (+275)

Morocco (+750)

Canada (+1100)

Odds to finish top 2 in Group F

Belgium (-900)

Croatia (-135)

Morocco (+160)

Canada (+240)

Belgium vs. Morocco (2.5)

8 a.m, ET Sunday, FS1

Belgium to win (+100)

Morocco to win (+310)

Tie (+225)

Story continues

Belgium was on the back foot for much of the first half against Canada but a goal right before halftime was enough for the win. This is a tough Morocco side that could end up going through to the next round. We like the tie here.

Croatia vs. Canada (2.5)

11 a.m. ET Sunday, FS1

Croatia to win (+115)

Canada to win (+240)

Tie (+230)

Canada desperately needs a result to have a reasonable chance of advancing to the knockout rounds. We’re not sure they’re going to get it here. Croatia tied Morocco to start the World Cup and they could nick a goal or two. We’ll take under 2.5 goals at -135.