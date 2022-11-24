World Cup 2022: Soccer legend shows love to Canadian players after loss to Belgium

The Canadians received a show of respect from one the game's greatest players after their inspiring effort in their World Cup opener. (Getty Images)

Game recognize game.

Canada came agonizingly close to securing its first ever points at a FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, sadly falling to world No. 2 Belgium 1-0 in Qatar.

While the players were noticeably dejected after the narrow loss, soccer fans around the world applauded Canada's valiant effort in the game, expressing their belief that the results will come if the players keep putting together performances like this.

One voice that is sure to inspire some confidence and provide some consolation is that of French soccer legend and Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry, who embraced each Canadian player in the tunnel as they made their way to the dressing room post-game.

Thierry Henry knows a great performance when he sees one 👏#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 23, 2022

Henry is familiar with a number of the members of the Canadian squad, having coached CF Montreal (then known as the Montreal Impact) from November 2019 to February 2021.

Henry accomplished just about everything in his playing career, including the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European Championships with France. In 600 career games at club level split between AS Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal, FC Barcelona and New York Red Bulls, the 45-year-old scored 260 goals and won five league titles, and one Champions League title with Barcelona in 2009.

Henry is also France's top scorer with 51 goals in 126 appearances.

As a coach, the Les Ulis native was hired by former club Monaco in October 2018, but was sacked three months later after managing only four wins, five draws and 11 losses. In November 2019, he became head coach of the Montreal Impact, guiding them to nine wins, four draws and 16 losses in MLS, missing the playoffs.

Henry resigned from the job in early 2021 to return to his family in England. He is now in his second stint as assistant coach with the Belgium national team under Roberto Martinez.

