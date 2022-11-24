World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Portugal vs. Ghana, Brazil vs. Serbia
The last remaining groups to play finally get their World Cup campaigns underway on Thanksgiving as Brazil and Portugal make their first World Cup 2022 appearances.
The World Cup favorites are the clear top choice to win Group G while Portugal is the favorite in Group H. While you're likely to be spending more time with family and watching NFL football on Thursday than you are watching the World Cup, there are still four games to get some action on. Here's what you need to know.
Portugal vs. Ghana
11 a.m. ET, Fox
How does the tumult at Manchester United affect the Portugal squad? Captain Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are no longer club teammates after Ronaldo’s contract was terminated on Tuesday. Ronaldo is set to be the team’s starting striker on Thursday, though it’s fair to wonder if Portugal would have an even better chance to win the World Cup if he was on the bench.
Brazil vs. Serbia
2 p.m. ET, Fox
Serbia isn’t a massive underdog to the World Cup favorites because of the talent on the roster. Aleksander Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic are a strong striker pairing and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a player that’s been long coveted by top clubs. We’ll still take the Brazilians to win this one but our preferred bet is to take under 2.5 goals at +100.
Ohhh....Ronaldo with a real chance after a turnover by Ghana in its on half. A bit heavy on his first touch and the goalie collides with him on the shot attempt to send it out.
WIDE! Guerreiro's corner is cleared as far as Otavio on the edge of the box, but he drags his first-time strike on the half-volley harmlessly wide of the left post.
Portugal are attempting to get their foot on the ball in the early stages of the game, although it's mostly being knocked between Dias and Pereira.
Ghana have made four changes to their side that defeated Switzerland in their final warm-up match. Djiku, Partey, Seidu and Kudus all come into the fold today as Afriyie, Lamptey, Owusu and Jordan Ayew drop to the bench.
Fernando Santos has made six changes to his side that defeated Nigeria in Portugal's final warm-up game. Costa gets the nod ahead of Patricio between the posts, while Cancelo, Pereira and Guerreiro join Dias in the backline. Neves and Ronaldo come into the side in the middle of the park and the final third respectively. Dalot, Andre Silva, Carvalho, Antonio Silva and Patricio drop to the bench, while Nuno Mendes is ruled due to injury.
As has been noted several times and expected by most rational observers, Ronaldo is in the starting lineup.
We are underway for Portugal vs. Ghana